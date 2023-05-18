Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly has received a contract extension after one of the most successful seasons in recent memory. Tennessee athletics and Weekly agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension on Thursday, running through June 30, 2028.
After leading the Lady Vols to their first regular season SEC Championship since 2007, Weekly received SEC coach of the year honors, her third time winning the award. She won the award as co-head coach, alongside husband Ralph Weekly, in 2004 and 2007.
Weekly also coached Tennessee softball (44-8) to a SEC Tournament Championship, and earned the No. 4 national seed, the program’s highest seed. The Lady Vols open their regional against Northern Kentucky on Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
"I've been impressed from day one with Karen with her ultra-competitive mindset to be the best and how professional she goes about her business in leading our softball program," Athletic Director Danny White said in a university release. "She is a great representative of our athletics department and the competitive excellence we strive to have. We are excited to sign her to a long-term extension to keep her on Rocky Top."
Weekly has brought Tennessee softball five total SEC titles. The Lady Vols led the SEC wire-to-wire in the 2023 campaign, boasting a 19-5 record in league play.
Only Pat Summit (1,098) has collected more wins than Weekly at Tennessee in head-to-head sports.
"It's a privilege to be the softball coach at Tennessee and to work for Danny White," Weekly said. "I appreciate his faith and trust in me to lead Lady Vol softball into the future. The support we receive from the athletics administration is phenomenal. Chancellor Donde Plowman is an incredible leader for our campus and I'm grateful for her mentorship. I am blessed to coach a terrific group of young women and work alongside amazing assistants and staff who share our vision for success."
Weekly previously received an extension when her husband, Ralph, retired as co-head coach. That extension put Weekly’s base annual pay at $340,000 annually through 2025.
The Lady Vols’ 2023 squad saw four players receive first-team All-SEC honors. McKenna Gibson, KiKi Milloy, Zaida Puni and Ashley Rogers all found themselves on the first team list.
Pitcher Karlyn Pickens was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Year and was named to the second-team as well. Pickens was apart of a Lady Vols staff that posted the best ERA in the SEC.
Rogers, Pickens and Payton Gottshall combined for 38 of Tennessee’s 44 wins this season. The trio picked up 363 strikeouts while throwing 18 complete games.
The staff’s ERA of 1.52 ranked No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 nationally. Tennessee’s offense also sat atop of the SEC. The Lady Vols averaged a league-best 6.98 runs per game, a mark that ranks No. 2 nationally.
Tennessee also averaged 1.29 home runs a game, putting them second in the SEC and No. 14 in the country.
