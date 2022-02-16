The No. 16 Tennessee softball team began the season with a weekend trip to Miami, Florida, to compete in the Felsberg Invitational. The Lady Vols, now under the sole leadership of head coach Karen Weekly, dominated throughout the tournament and went a perfect four-for-four to begin their regular season campaign.
Tennessee (4-0) came into the tournament on a mission and was excited to face off against teams other than their own practice squads. The Lady Vols’ ability to put the ball in play combined with their strong bullpen allowed them to effectively shut down their opponents and complete a flawless tournament run.
On the first day of the invitational, the Lady Vols notched wins against both UNC Greensboro (4-3) and Maryland (2-1). The Big Orange’s pitching talent was on full display, as senior Ashley Rogers and graduate student Erin Edmoundson combined for 17 strikeouts while allowing 3 hits.
Building up Tennessee’s pitching talent was a main focal point for the coaching staff in the offseason and the stellar outing from the two Lady Vols showed that those efforts are paying off.
“In fast pitch softball, you can have one great pitcher in the circle and eight average players around that pitcher and you're going to win a lot of ball games and have a chance to win championships,” Weekly said. “You can have eight great players and an average pitcher and you're not going to go very far.”
Tennessee rode a wave of momentum going into the second day of the invitational as the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Lady Vols took down the host team FIU Panthers in back-to-back games, 4-3 in game one and 7-1 in game two.
The Panthers scored 3 runs in the bottom of the first and took an early lead in the first game. Graduate student Ivy Davis responded the next inning with an RBI single that sparked the Lady Vols offense as they put up 4 unanswered runs to win the ballgame.
In game two, Tennessee's record six hits in its 7-0 victory over FIU. In the circle, graduate student Erin Edmoundson struck out 10 batters in six innings. Junior Kiki Milloy was influential in the team's win as she led the team with 4 hits on the day.
“We’re in a place where our offenses, one through nine and the other players coming off the bench, are in a place where they can produce,” graduate student Amanda Ayala said. “I'm a fifth-year player now, and I think out of all the teams I've been having the strongest lineup that I've been a part of.”
The final day of the invitational was cut short due to inclement weather. The Lady Vols were originally scheduled to have a rematch against Maryland in the tournament championship game but after being pushed back a few hours pwas ultimately canceled due to heavy rain.
The win caps off a flawless tournament run for the Lady Vols and makes them undefeated in the early 2022 season. Tennessee will return to the Sunshine State next week to compete in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.