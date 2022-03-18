The No. 14 Tennessee softball team saw its 10-game win streak snapped at the hands of No. 10 Arkansas 4-3 Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. After holding the Hogs scoreless through four innings, an offensive explosion in the fifth and sixth gave Arkansas the push it needed to pull out the win.
For Tennessee (19-7, 2-1 SEC), the game was its first home loss and first SEC loss on the season. For Arkansas (18-4, 1-0 SEC), the win was its first against a ranked team this year and allowed it to get SEC play started in a positive way.
It was an elite pitching duel between Arkansas’s Mary Haff and Tennessee’s Erin Edmoundson. Both players pitched complete games in the circle and both played extremely well.
Haff, the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year, allowed six hits and recorded 11 strikeouts while only walking five. The win moved her to 7-2 on the season. Edmoundson allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out seven Razorback batters. It was Edmoundson's second loss this season to go along with her 12 wins.
“Mary Haff is tough,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “I think the thing that was frustrating to me was that we didn’t stick to our game plan. Early on our swings looked pretty free and then all of the sudden we got passive. What I’m disappointed in is the number of good pitches we took and especially the called third strikes.”
The first two innings were scoreless for both squads. That changed quickly in the third when freshman Lair Beautae slammed a three-run shot over the wall in right center field to give UT a 3-0 lead. It was Beautae’s third homer of the year.
After a scoreless fourth inning, the Hogs started their comeback in the fifth. Catcher Taylor Ellsworth hit a single up the middle of the infield that scored KB Sides to make the score 3-1.
The sixth inning brought more bad news for the Lady Vols. Arkansas’s Kacie Hoffman turned the game on its head with a three-run home run of her own that scored Sam Torres and Hannah Gammill to give the Razorbacks a 4-3 lead.
UT responded by loading up the bases in their side of the sixth, but two strikeouts by Haff of Amanda Ayala and Kaitlin Parsons got the Razorbacks out of the inning with no damage.
Edmoundson held her end of the bargain in the top of the seventh by keeping Arkansas off the board, but Tennessee couldn’t get its bats going and Arkansas held on to win 4-3.
“Tonight was your typical SEC game. The margin between victory and defeat is razor-thin, and you saw a great battle right until the last pitch. In SEC play, the team that executes the best in all three phases is going to win, and tonight, that was Arkansas.”
Tennessee will look to start a new win streak and even up the three-game series on Saturday, March 19 at 1:00 p.m. EST.