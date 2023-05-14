Lady Vols softball was selected as the No. 4 seed and will host a regional in the NCAA tournament. Their opponents include Louisville, Indiana and Northern Kentucky.
The Lady Vols (44-8) enter the tournament coming off SEC championships in both the regular season and championship for the first time in program history. Head coach Karen Weekly was named SEC coach of the year for the third time in her career, while pitcher Karlyn Pickens received the conference’s freshman of the year award. McKenna Gibson, Kiki Milloy, Zaida Puni and Ashley Rogers were all named to the first all-SEC team.
The No. 4 seed is the highest seed in program history, beating the No. 5 seed received in 2007. That 2007 team advanced to the Women’s College World Series Finals, losing to Arizona.
Indiana, the second seed in the regional, advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game, losing 2-1 to Northwestern. The Hoosiers sport a 42-16 record and sit at 18-5 in Big Ten play.
The third seed in the Knoxville regional, Louisville finished the regular season at 35-18 with a 16-7 conference record. The Cardinals enter East Tennessee on a four game losing streak after being swept by Florida State and losing in the ACC tournament to Virginia Tech.
The Norse of Northern Kentucky qualified for the NCAA tournament after winning the Horizon League tournament. They finished the regular season at a 23-30 record with a 13-9 record within the conference.
Tennessee will face Northern Kentucky on Friday, with Louisville and Indiana also facing off the same day.
The double-elimination regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium will run from May 19-21. The winner's and loser's of Friday's games will play on Saturday. There will be a second elimination game on Saturday as well. The regional championship will take place on Sunday, with the loser's bracket team having to win twice.
Assuming chalk holds, the Lady Vols would host a super regional against No. 13 Texas for an opportunity to advance to Oklahoma City for the first time since 2015.
