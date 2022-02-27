The No. 17 Tennessee softball team dropped two extra inning heartbreakers against top-10 teams on Saturday in the third and final day of the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California. The Lady Vols (9-6) fell to No. 1 Oklahoma 9-8 in 10 innings to start the day, and then lost again to No. 6 UCLA 2-1 in eight innings to close out the weekend.
Erin Edmoundson started in the circle for Tennessee against the top-ranked Sooners and for the first time this season, it wasn’t a great performance. Edmoundson didn’t make it out of the first inning after giving up three hits, two walks and three runs after facing just seven batters. Freshman Nicola Simpson replaced Edmoundson and pitched three impressive innings, only allowing one run.
Bailey McCachren made a brief appearance as well, pitching one inning where she allowed an Oklahoma home run. Ashley Rogers was the fourth and final pitcher that appeared in game one. Rogers battled throughout the extra innings and played well against Oklahoma’s explosive lineup, but it wasn’t enough as she allowed four runs and was given her second loss on the season.
Oklahoma started the game red hot and scored the first four runs of the night. The first inning saw a solo home run by Grace Lyons followed by a two-run home run by Jana Johns. Johns went on to hit another home run in her next at bat in the third inning that made the score 4-0.
It took awhile, but the Lady Vols did respond. Ivy Davis recorded an RBI single in the fourth, and then the fifth saw Tennessee’s bat explode. Rylie West started the rally with a solo shot to left center field that made the score 4-2. An Amanda Ayala single brought Kiki Milloy home from third to add another score for UT. Ayala later scored to tie the game at 4-4.
The Sooners came right back in their side of the fifth and retook the lead with a home run by catcher Kenzie Hansen.
A scoreless sixth frame led into a wild seventh. Tennessee started it off by tying things up with an Ayala sacrifice fly that brought in Anna Fox. The Lady Vols then took the lead off of a bases-loaded walk that scored Milloy and made it 6-5 with a half inning left. Oklahoma responded once again with a sacrifice fly ball of its own and the teams headed to extra innings.
UT struck first in the ninth-inning with an RBI single by Morgan. OU came right back with an RBI single and took the game to a tenth and final inning.
The Lady Vols scored in the tenth off of an Oklahoma error and were once again three outs away from taking down the top-ranked team in the country. It just wouldn’t be for Tennessee though as the Sooners walked it off with a two-run home run that gave them a 9-8 victory.
The second game of the night was much more low scoring, fueled by great pitching performances from Erin Edmoundson and Ashley Rogers. Edmoundson pitched two scoreless innings before being replaced by Rogers, who only allowed three hits and no walks in six innings on play.
Tennessee’s Kiki Milloy slammed a home run to center field on the very first at bat of the game, but the Lady Vols would be held scoreless the rest of the way.
UCLA tied things up with a home run of their own by Maya Brady in the fourth inning, then neither team would score again until the decisive eighth.
A sacrifice fly by UCLA’s Savannah Pola brought in Kinsley Washington and gave the Bruins a walk-off 2-1 win.
The Lady Vols finished the weekend 3-3 and will be back in action on March 2 for their home opener against Tennessee Tech at 5 p.m. EST.