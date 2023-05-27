Kiki Milloy took a 3-0 fastball up the middle for a double, ending up on third thanks to a Texas throwing error. She scored two pitches later, setting the tone for a 9-0 Tennessee softball win over Texas in the Knoxville Super Regional.
The Lady Vols (49-8) advance to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015 with the win on Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Tennessee will match up with the winner of Northwestern and Alabama in Oklahoma City.
"I couldn't be happier for our team," Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. "I stood watching them warm up yesterday before the first game, and I honestly got tears in my eyes just thinking about how much I love coaching this group, how they've totally bought in to what the coaching staff is teaching them, they've bought into the process, and just the joy of going out and competing every day."
Payton Gottshall got the start in the circle against Texas (45-15-1), her first outing in a NCAA Super Regional. Gottshall turned in a great performance for the Lady Vols, throwing a complete game and only allowing two hits and two walks.
After Milloy got the scoring going in the first, both sides traded scoreless innings until the last two.
Rylie West got the sixth started with a walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch. After two pop outs, Texas head coach Mike White took a visit to the circle.
Texas starter Citaly Guterrez walked Giulia Koutsoyanopulos to give the Lady Vols runners on second and third. Texas pulled Guterrez after the walk.
A lengthy delay followed the pitching change, with both coaches and Tennessee administrative staff gathering on the field. When the group finally scattered, freshman Destiny Rodriguez hit a single up the middle.
Rodriguez, playing in place of the injured Lair Beautae, continued to shine on Saturday.
"If we were gonna suffer an injury right before we went into this and have to make a replacement in a position, that was probably the best one because of the experience she had," Weekly said. Des is from Texas, so I know this means a lot to her. I'm sure she had a little extra eager just because of that."
The Longhorns threw the ball around, allowing both baserunners to score off of the single. Texas would get its first hit of the game in the bottom half of the sixth, but no runs.
Tennessee got the bases loaded for Jamison Brockenbrough in the seventh. The freshman singled through the left side to bring home a run. Koutsoyanopulos singled through the right side a batter later, but the Texas right fielder let it go under her glove.
Koutsoyanopulos took advantage of the error, coming around to clear the bases and score herself on the unofficial insider-the-park grand slam. The seventh inning offense didn't stop there.
Zaida Puni tacked on another run with a single, her 12th RBI of the NCAA Tournament. When the seventh was all said and done, Tennessee tacked on six insurance runs.
Gottshall finished out the seventh, sending the Lady Vols back to Oklahoma City for the first time since 2015. For Gottshall, her journey brought her from Bowling Green to Knoxville.
She found a love for softball, and she found herself in a position to be the one to send the Lady Vols to the WCWS. She fought back tears thinking about her journey.
"It was just crazy thinking about like where it came from and now coming here," Gottshall said. "It's just awesome, man."
