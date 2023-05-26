Tennessee softball is one win away from its first Women’s College World Series appearance since 2015.
The Lady Vols clinched game one of the three-game Knoxville Super Regional on Friday, defeating Texas 5-2. Tennessee (48-8) used a great outing from Ashley Rogers to hold the Longhorns (45-14-1) at bay.
The Lady Vols got some traffic on the bases in the first, but nothing going. Then, they opened the floodgates in the second.
Jamison Brockenbrough got the inning going with a single up the middle. Freshman Destiny Rodriguez, who was filling in for the injured Lair Beautae, also joined the hit parade in the second.
When Beautae went down with a suspected concussion in practice, Rodriguez was ready to step into the role. After all, Rodriguez started 22 games for the Lady Vols when Beatae was battling injuries early in the season.
“She did a great job,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said of Rodriguez. “Fortunately for us, when that happened the other day, we had somebody that had some experience and some big game experiences. We played some great competition out of the gate and we knew Des (Rodriguez) could do it. I thought she played very well.”
Rolling the lineup over, Kiki Milloy hit in one Lady Vol on a single. Zaida Puni picked up her fifth home run of the postseason in the frame, hitting a three-run moonshot off of the scoreboard.
Puni’s home run would be a blow that Texas could not recover from. The third baseman has been on fire in the postseason, getting her RBI total up to 10 in the NCAA Tournament.
“The same thing I’ve always been saying, just sticking to my process,” Puni said. “Our main goal is just attack, so just attacking when I get in the box.”
Rogers kept rolling in the circle, while the Lady Vols stayed relatively quiet offensively after their big second inning. The Longhorns tacked on a run in the third thanks to a couple of singles.
After another zero in the top half, Puni opened the bottom half of the fifth with a double. Rylie West picked up the RBI not long after, extending Tennessee’s lead.
The Longhorns got the lone run back in the sixth when Rogers ran into trouble. The ace gave up a leadoff triple. The run would score on a sac fly one batter later. Rogers then gave up a double before getting a pop-out.
Head coach Weekly made her way to the circle to calm Rogers. The visit didn’t last long, and the message was simple.
“Just kind of a little breather for a second,” Rogers said of the short meeting. “Just get my mind rest. Just a reminder to attack and just gp at them and we are going to get the out.”
Roger reset, and went on to finish the game. She held the Longhorns to two runs in her outing, picking up eight strikeouts and leaving eight on base.
With the win, Tennessee is one step closer to earning a trip to Oklahoma City. The stakes only get higher for the Lady Vols on Saturday when they face the Longhorns at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.
“We talk every day about nothing we did today is going to help us tomorrow,” Weekly said. “Whether we play well, whether we play poorly, nothing. So, tomorrow is a brand new day. Two brand-new teams out there. Every day just presents something different.
“You can’t go into tomorrow thinking ‘We win this, we go to the World Series.’ We’ll fall on our face. Or ‘Oh wow, we got one win, we’re almost there.’ We’ll fall on our face. We just have to play in the moment.
