Tennessee softball did not start out hot on Friday night in its Knoxville Regional opening game.
The Lady Vols looked off-balance, held to just a one run through three innings against Northern Kentucky. The lone run came off of a solo shot from Zaida Puni.
“No matter if you had a bad at-bat or a good at-bat, you come into the dugout and we tell our teammates what we saw,” Puni said. “We just pass the message along.”
The message was passed, and the Lady Vols exploded in the third inning. Tennessee scored six runs behind a three-RBI triple from Jamison Brockenbrough and an RBI double from Katie Taylor.
With the offense finally alive, the Lady Vols (45-8) ran away to a 12-0 run-rule victory over Northern Kentucky (23-31) to start NCAA Tournament play with a win.
“Friday nights are always tough, it doesn’t matter,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “That game was a lot tougher than that final score indicated, but I’m proud of our team for just battling to figure things out.”
While the Lady Vols’ offense got off to a slow start, Payton Gottshall was rolling in the circle. The transfer from Bowling Green, and 2022 MAC Pitcher of the Year, struck out the first six batters she faced.
She would go throw all five innings for the Lady Vols, finishing the night with a no-hitter. The starter found out this morning she was getting the ball.
“I found out this morning at film, and I just knew I had to keep going and keep battling,” Gottshall said. “I knew that our offense would come around at some point, I know they’re good enough where they’re going to be able to hit any pitcher.”
The no-hitter was the first for Gottshall as a Lady Vol. She ended her night with nine strikeouts, issuing only two walks on the night.
With Northern Kentucky at bay offensively, the Lady Vols piled on runs offensively. They tacked on another five runs in the fourth inning.
Freshman Jamison Brockenbrough tacked on three with a triple to clear the bases. Nine-hole hitter Katie Taylor hit Brockenbrough in the next at-bat.
“Jamison is doing really well. I guess this her postseason Jamison,” Puni said. “I don’t know how to explain it, she’s just different. She brings so much energy to our team. Her confidence has gone up a lot and she’s doing well. I’m just happy to see her succeed.”
McKenna Gibson joined the fun in the third with a two-RBI double. The Lady Vols carried their offensive momentum into the fifth as well.
Brockenbrough picked up her fourth and fifth RBIs in the fourth inning. Puni picked up her second home run of the night in the frame, this time a two-run shot.
“I just trust my process,” Puni said. “Just having my teammates behind me and playing for each other, it’s just so much easier for me to play out there.”
With the win, the Lady Vols move on to the winner’s bracket semifinal game, where they will face Indiana (43-16). The Hoosiers defeated Louisville in a tight game on Friday.
Indiana and Tennessee face off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, in a game that Weekly says is just as important as Friday.
“I look at Friday night and game one on Saturday the same,” Weekly said. “You got to get this win to put yourself in a position (Saturday) to be in a winner’s bracket game. The game (Saturday) is really critical too. Whether you lose (Friday) or lose (Saturday), you’re looking at playing five games to win this darn thing. (Friday) is step one, but (Saturday) is an equally important step.”
