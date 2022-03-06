The No. 17 Tennessee softball team completed a perfect weekend at the Tennessee Invitational with a 5-0 win over Virginia Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. It was UT’s second win of the tournament over the Cavaliers and their fifth overall.
Erin Edmoundson added on to her stellar start to the season with yet another shutout. Edmoundson finished with seven strikeouts and moved her season record to 9-1.
The scoring began in the second inning for the Lady Vols when Ivy Davis knocked in McKenna Gibson from third with an RBI single.
Lair Beautae broke the game open in the fourth inning with a monster three-run home run to left center field that made the score 4-0. Kiki Milloy added a solo homer of her own in the same inning, bringing the score to 5-0.
Edmoundson did her job in the circle the rest of the way as Tennessee moved to 15-6 on the season.
The Lady Vols will be back in action with a midweek battle with Austin Peay on Tuesday, March 8, at 4:00 p.m. EST at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.