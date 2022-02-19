The No. 15 Tennessee softball team entered the final day of the St. Pete/ Clearwater Elite Invitational looking to snap its three-game losing streak against No. 24 UCF on Saturday. The Lady Vols’ strong defense and an offensive rally in the seventh led them to a 6-2 victory.
Tennessee (5-3) was consistent offensively in their fifth game of the weekend. The Lady Vols notched nine hits with a team batting average of .310. Ivy Davis and Ashley Morgan both went 1-for-2 with a home run. Kiki Milloy, who was a force at the plate all through the weekend, was walked twice in her two at-bats.
The starting pitcher for the Lady Vols was once again Erin Edmoundson. The right-handed pitcher who tossed 150 pitches in nine innings for Tennessee in their previous matchup continued to perform at a high level and didn't show signs of being fatigued.
Edmondson was able to keep the Knights scoreless throughout four innings before giving up two runs in the fifth. She was replaced by Bailey McCachren later on in that inning who got them out of the frame.
McCachren shined in the circle recording three strikeouts. The young sophomore was able to shut down the Knights allowing three hits in the final two innings. The victory was her first career win for the Lady Vols this season.
The Lady Vols supported their pitchers with a solid defensive outing. Tennessee’s defense virtually shut down any type of momentum UCF had in the final innings. The Big Orange played a full seven innings without a single error and made a major improvement to their previous two matchups where they had a combined six errors.
The match caps off the Lady Vols St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational run. Tennessee went 2-3 with victories over Notre Dame and UCF.
The Lady Vols will head back to Rocky Top and have a few days to regroup. The team will travel to Cathedral City, California ,on Thursday to play BYU in the Mary Nutter Classic.