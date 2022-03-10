The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteer softball team will look to start SEC play on the right foot against the No. 8 Missouri Tigers in Columbia this weekend with a three-game series. The teams will square off at 2:00 p.m. EST on Friday and then 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For Tennessee (16-6), it will look to keep its seven-game win streak alive and avenge last season’s 2-1 home series loss to the Tigers.
Missouri (16-4) has had a strong start to the season, including ranked wins over then No. 5 Washington, No. 9 Oregon and No. 24 Liberty. The Tigers are also undefeated at home this season, something the Lady Vols will hope to change.
After a 2-2 start to the season that saw losses to UConn and No. 13 Virginia Tech, Missouri’s bats finally started to get hot. The Tigers have gone 14-2 since that slow start, scoring an average of six runs per game. While their schedule hasn’t been quite as consistently tough as Tennessee’s has been, the Tigers have been able to pull out more wins over quality opponents with less opportunities.
Similar to Tennessee, Missouri is an excellent pitching team. The Tigers have only given up five home runs all season compared to the 20 that Tennessee has given up. The two most used pitches for the squad are Jordan Weber and Lauren Krings.
In 49.1 innings, Krings has a 2.27 ERA and a 7-2 overall record. She’s recorded a team leading 73 strikeouts and only 38 hits. Weber on the other hand has just a 1.46 ERA in 48 innings played. While her ERA is lower than Krings, she doesn’t strike as many people out, only recording 47 on the year. She is a perfect 5-0 in the circle for the Tigers. Expect to see both Krings and Webber extensively this weekend against Tennessee’s explosive line-up of batters.
The Lady Vols will also have their hands full with some of Missouri’s batters. Kimberly Wert leads the way on the team with seven home runs and 23 RBIs, but she’s not alone as two other Tiger’s players have at least five homers on the year, Brooke Wilmes and Kara Daly.
While not as powerful of a hitter, no Missouri player gets on base as much as Casidy Chaumont. Chaumont has an impressive on-base-percentage of .463, including 18 hits.
For Tennessee, expect Erin Edmoundson to get a lot of time in the circle with a chance to continue her stellar first season as a Lady Vol since transferring from Texas Tech. She has a 1.15 ERA and a 9-1 record, good for the best on a team that includes preseason All-American Ashley Rogers.
As good as the starting pitching has been for the Lady Vols, the lack of depth is a real concern. UT has allowed an unimpressive 20 home runs on the season, largely from young, inexperienced players.
All-American Kiki Milloy has led the Lady Vols offensively. She has hit nine balls out of the park already this year to go along with 22 RBIs and a .506 on-base-percentage. Milloy will need another huge weekend for Tennessee to steal an SEC series on the road.
Last season was a disappointing one once SEC play started for the Lady Vols so they are hoping to get off to a good start to turn things around in 2022.