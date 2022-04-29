The nationally 12th ranked Tennessee softball team looks to finish out the week strong in its final road series of the regular season against Ole Miss on Saturday. The Lady Vols return to SEC play with confidence after successfully routing Liberty 7-2 on Wednesday.
For Tennessee, the three-game series against the Rebels is a pivotal one, as it enters into the home stretch of the season.
“You know, wins are important throughout the year, but I think they're even more important as you get down here to the end,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “When you're fighting for seeding as you go into the postseason there's a lot of scrutinies put on what you're doing towards the end and in your last 10 games of the season. It’s very important that we come out here and get victories.”
Tennessee (34-13, 11-6 SEC) has proven that it has one of the most explosive offensive units in the county. Over the past five games, the Lady Vols have outscored their opponents 30-10.
The ability to hit the long ball has been the key to Tennessee’s success throughout the season. Currently, the Lady Vols have the fourth-most home runs in the SEC with 76 on the season. Against Liberty, Kiki Milloy, Zaida Puni and Rylie West each homered.
Tennessee is further helped by experienced arms in the circle. Erin Edmoundson and Ashley Rogers have been hitting their stride as of late and are carrying most of the pitching load in the circle. Edmoundson currently holds a team-low earned run average (ERA) of 3.71 while having the team's most appearances.
Ole Miss (34-14, 8-10) boasts a similar record to the Lady Vols coming into the weekend clash. The Rebels are a scrappy team that has proven they have what it takes to win against ranked opponents. Ole Miss owns a 17-5 record when it has home-field advantage.
The Rebels currently hold a five-game winning streak and show no signs of slowing down late in the season. Ole Miss is led by senior outfielder Tate Whitley. The Arlington, Texas, native boasts a team high average of .401 while also leading the team in hits with 64.
Coming into the series, history is on Tennessee’s side. The Big Orange currently holds a 48-10 all-time record against Ole Miss. However, the last time these two SEC rivals met was back in 2019 when Tennessee edged out a 2-1 victory in nine innings.
For Weekly, the Lady Vols are confident going into the final few games of the regular season. The tenured head coach believes that they are close to realizing their full potential.
“One of my messages I tell the team is, ‘We have some players on this team that when they figure out just how good they are the next step is how good they can be,’” Weekly said. “They're just going to be unstoppable and I think some of them just hold themselves back mentally. They are just not playing with that confidence and swagger that they can as individual ballplayers. We have some, but I think there's just a whole lot more. And they just don't realize how incredibly gifted they can be on the ball field.”