It’s softball time in Tennessee, and with that comes another season of high expectations and exciting challenges for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. Coming off the program’s 17th consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament, this veteran team will look to take the next step and return to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2015.
Coach Karen Weekly on her own
Karen and Ralph Weekly had been co-head coaches of the Tennessee program since 2002, but this offseason Ralph announced that he would step away and retire with Karen solely taking over the head coaching duties.
“It’s different in a lot of ways,” Weekly said. “But the good thing is when Ralph decided to retire, Ralph didn’t completely step away from the program. As long as we’re married, and that’s not gonna change, he’s going to be a big part of what we do and what I do everyday.”
Short postseason run motivation for 2022
By its own high standards, 2021 was a disappointing year for Tennessee. Although the team finished with an impressive 42-15 record, it went 12-11 in SEC play. Tennessee claimed the No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA tournament but fell short in the Knoxville Regional to eventual WCWS team James Madison.
This Lady Vol team will use last season’s result as fuel and motivation to get over the hump in 2022.
“The taste from last season is still there, and I think that they have something to prove,” Weekly said. “They know what the legacy and tradition is here, and they want to create their own path and make their own mark on Tennessee softball.”
Returning stars
This Lady Vols squad returns 13 players from last season, including two seniors and four super-seniors.
Senior ace pitcher Ashley Rogers is coming off of a fantastic 2021 season, finishing with a 26-10 record, an SEC-leading 1.32 ERA and 296 strikeouts, ending second overall in the SEC. Rogers was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team and is a Second-Team Preseason All-American.
“Ashley is so important to this program, in large part because Ashley’s a perfectionist. She works really, really hard,” Weekly said. “She wants to be the best, but Ashley’s a homegrown Tennessee girl, so it means a whole lot to her when she puts on the uniform with Tennessee across her chest and she’s wearing the orange. She’s grown up loving Tennessee.”
Returning alongside Rogers is First-Team All-American right fielder Kiki Milloy. As a sophomore last season, Milloy finished with a .360 batting average, 13 home runs and 36 RBIs. Milloy also led the SEC with 37 stolen bases.
“You can’t put a price tag on what Kiki brings to a team in all aspects,” Weekly said. “Coaches say often that when your best player is also your hardest worker then you're going to have a really good team, and that’s what we have. Kiki is so incredibly gifted, but she doesn’t rest on her natural abilities.”
Other key contributors returning this season are Amanda Ayala and Ivy Davis, both of whom will be playing their fifth season in the Lady Vols uniform. Ayala finished 2021 with a .368 batting average, 9 home runs and 32 RBIs while Davis finished with a .282 batting average, 16 home runs and 47 RBIs.
Incoming transfers
Transfers will play a huge role in Tennessee’s success in 2022. Texas Tech graduate transfer Erin Edmoundson is the Lady Vols’ biggest addition this offseason. Edmoundson has 54 career wins and a 3.07 ERA, adding depth to a pitching staff that desperately needed it last season.
Kelcy Leach is yet another Texas Tech transfer that found her new home in Knoxville. Leach started 139 games at Tech as a catcher and has 77 hits, 61 RBIs and 20 home runs in her career. Leach is also the sister of former Tennessee All-American Aubrey Leach, who is UT’s all time leader in runs scored.
Talented recruiting class
This season’s recruiting class was ranked No. 12 in the nation by Extra Inning Softball. The class features six players, four of which were top-25 overall prospects.
The class is highlighted by a pair of California high school teammates in infielders Grace Keene and McKenna Gibson. Lair Beautae is another California infielder, and Katie Taylor out of Georgia was the top-rated outfielder in the entire country.
Weekly expects the freshmen to play a smaller role than usual this season due to the depth and experience of this year's Tennessee team.
“We have some young ladies who aren’t going to be playing every inning that in a normal year, they would be in the lineup,” Weekly said. “But really when you look at the teams that get to Oklahoma City and make the most noise at the end of the season and play for a championship, they have rosters like that.”
2022 Schedule
The Lady Vols’ schedule is one of the most difficult in the entire country. Tennessee will begin the season with three consecutive tournaments on the road that feature some of the best teams in college softball.
“We have the toughest schedule I think we’ve ever had here at Tennessee,” Weekly said. “We’re going to have a tough schedule all the way through, but I like that. I want us to be battle tested. I want us to come out everyday knowing we have to bring our best.”
Tennessee starts the season on Feb. 11 at the Felsberg Invitational in Miami, Florida against UNC Greensboro.
“Our opening game is UNCG, and they won the Southern Conference last year. They’re picked to win it again this year. They’re a perennial favorite every year,” Weekly said. “They hit 90 home runs last year. They have an outstanding young pitcher so we’re going to have our hands full in the very first game.”
After the Felsberg Invitational, Tennessee will travel to Clearwater, Florida to compete in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. This tournament features a brutal field of teams, including WCWS runner-up Florida State and 2021 NCAA Tournament teams Notre Dame, Washington, Clemson and UCF.
The road does not get any easier for the Lady Vols as they will travel to Cathedral City, California for the Mary Nutter Classic. This field includes two college softball powerhouses in the defending WCWS champion Oklahoma and 2021 WCWS team UCLA.
After all of that, the Vols will begin SEC play with three straight challenging series. Tennessee will start on the road at Missouri, then will come back home for a series against Arkansas and a road trip to Gainesville to take on Florida. Arkansas and Florida tied for the SEC regular season championship last season and all three teams advanced to the Super Regionals in the NCAA Tournament.
Two weeks later the Lady Vols will face their fourth 2021 WCWS team when they go on the road for a series against Georgia.
The unforgiving non-conference schedule should prepare Tennessee well for the always difficult SEC slate.
“By the time we get to the midway point of the season, we’ll have played nine out of the top eleven ranked teams in the country so we’ll know where we stand,” Weekly said. “We’ll know exactly what we need to be working on at the midway point to improve, and then here we go into SEC play, and that’s just a barnburner.”