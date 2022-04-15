Tennessee softball has proven it has what it takes to be a championship team.
The 14th-ranked Tennessee softball team is ready for a three-game home series against Texas A&M fresh off a historical midweek win over Western Carolina. The Lady Vols powered five home runs that tied both the season-high and the second-highest home run output in a single game in program history.
The Lady Vols hope to continue the success into the weekend as they return to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Saturday. For Tennessee, not only have they been focused on the Aggies, but the team has been equally focused on themselves.
“We talked earlier in the week about just being us,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “Just playing with more emotional fire. I think theirs a lot more inside us that we kind of been putting a lid on and we just need to let it out and be who we are.”
Tennessee (27-12, 8-6 SEC) has been seeing the ball well of late. Against Western Carolina, seven Lady Vols combined for 10 hits. Leading the change was leadoff batter and center fielder Kiki Milloy. The junior has been influential in Tennessee’s lineup with a team-high batting average of .363.
Tennessee’s versatile lineup is further helped by tenured players such as fifth year graduates Amanda Ayala, Ashley Morgan and Ivy Davis. These Lady Vols have consistently been able to get on base and come up with clutch hits at the plate.
Rounding off the Lady Vols' offense is a slew of young talent in sophomore Rylie White and freshman Lair Beautae. White is a reliable, middle of the lineup hitter, and she currently holds the team's fifth best batting average at .284. Beautae also stepped up, being Tennessee's only freshman starter with a stellar batting average of .337.
The Lady Vols will have a majority of their bullpen ready to go by the weekend. Thanks to a nine-strikeout performance by Erin Edmoundson, Tennessee will now have full access to its pitching arsenal. Appearances from senior Ashley Rogers and sophomore Bailey McCachren will be likely.
Similar to Tennessee, Texas A&M (24-14, 3-9 SEC) is a battle-tested program. The Aggies are coming off a three-game series against LSU where they dropped the first two but pulled through in the third winning by one run 5-4.
The Aggies have an explosive roster that features various players that could be a potential problem at the plate for the Lady Vols. Senior catcher Haley Lee currently holds a team-high .448 batting average and has already recorded 51 hits this season.
Texas A&M is led by Miknzy Herzog in the circle. The senior right-handed pitcher leads the team with an ERA of 1.03 with 78 strikeouts on the season. If the Lady Vols can jump out early, they hope to minimize her impact on the game.
“Texas A&M is a very scrappy team and their record is misleading,” Weekly said. “They've been in a lot of really close games and it's going to be a battle. We believe it's going to be a great series and well need to really play well in order to win it."