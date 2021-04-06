Tennessee softball announced the cancellation of its doubleheader versus Tennessee Tech on Tuesday. The Lady Vols are coming off a series victory against Kentucky and were looking to gain momentum against a struggling Golden Eagles team.
The cancellation follows a positive COVID-19 test among tier-one personnel in the Lady Vols program. This marks the fourth series that has been canceled for Tennessee this season, including the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in South Carolina to kick off the year.
As of now, no decisions have been made regarding the status of the Lady Vols’ road matchup against Mississippi State, starting Friday and ending Sunday afternoon in Starkville.