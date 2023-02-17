Behind a high-powered offensive performance from Giulia Koutsoyanopulos and strong pitching from Ryleigh White, Tennessee defeated Sacramento State 11-0 in five innings Thursday night.
Koutsoyanopulos went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while White pitched three scoreless innings. Tennessee now has a 4-0 record on the season while Sacramento State falls to 2-5 on the year.
Kiki Milloy, Mackenzie Donihoo and McKenna Gibson went down in order to start the game for the Lady Vols. White, starting in the circle for Tennessee, allowed one walk but no hits in the bottom half of the inning.
Tennessee blew the game open in the second inning. After the Lady Vols loaded the bases, Katie Taylor took a walk, allowing Zaida Puni to score from third. Koutsoyanopulos then hit a double, allowing two more runs to score. Milloy hit an RBI single with allowed Brockenbrough to score.
Donihoo then sent a 2-RBI single into center field, increasing the Tennessee lead to 6-0 and forcing a Sacramento State pitching change. Puni continued Tennessee’s offensive performance with an RBI double, driving in Donihoo. Tennessee finished the top half of the second with a 7-0 lead over the Hornets, a lead which the Lady Vols would not come close to relinquishing.
Sacramento State was able to get two runners on base in the bottom of the second inning. However, good infield defense prevented any runs from scoring. Tennessee kept its seven-run advantage. The Lady Vols got two runners on base in the top of the third inning but could not add to their lead.
The Hornets were able to get a runner to third base but stranded the runner there, making the third consecutive inning that Sacramento State leave a runner on base. Two base runners reached for the Lady Vols, but neither could score.
Charli Orsini made her pitching debut for the Lady Vols in the bottom of the fourth inning. She started her Tennessee career with a strikeout before only allowing a walk in her first career inning.
Tennessee crossed the run-rule threshold with a 2-RBI stand-up triple by Koutsoyanopulos to give Tennessee a 9-0 lead. Milloy gave more insurance by means of an RBI double to drive Koutsoyanopulos in. Donihoo drove in yet another run with another double, giving Tennessee an 11-0 advantage.
Orsini stepped back into the circle to attempt to secure the run-rule win. After getting one strikeout, Orsini created two groundouts to clinch the win. Orsini finished her first collegiate appearance with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings of work.
White and Orsini combined to only allow one hit in the contest. The Tennessee offense exploded, recording nine hits and eleven runs. Koutsoyanopulos recorded four RBIs in the game, the most of any Tennessee player. Milloy and Donihoo also recorded multiple RBIs each.
Next for the Lady Vols is North Dakota State, which beat Sacramento State earlier Thursday. The Bison will face Southern Illinois before their meeting with Tennessee. The Lady Vols will go on to face Cal State Fullerton and Liberty on Saturday.
