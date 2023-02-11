Tennessee opened the night with a strong 21-1 win in five innings over Howard. The Lady Vols then followed up the victory with another strong offensive performance, scoring nine runs in a win over the Fighting Illini.
Against Howard, Tennessee got an explosion from its offense in the first inning, scoring five runs with six hitters reaching base. A two-RBI single from Zaida Puni opened the scoring for the Lady Vols, with Gibson, Pannell and Rodriguez also driving runs in. Rylie West drove in Milloy from second after she hit an RBI single in the second. Puni then hit a second RBI single of the inning to give the Lady Vols a 7-0 lead in the game. A fielder’s choice and a hit batter allowed Tennessee to take a 9-0 lead after just the second inning of play.
Zaida Puni hit a three-run shot to center field to increase the Tennessee lead to 12-0 in the third inning. Tennessee would score two more runs in the third due to a walk and a hit batter. Puni hit a second three-run homer, taking her RBI total on the night to nine. Gibson followed Puni’s home run with an opposite-field shot of her own, taking the lead to 21-0.
Payton Gottshall performed perfectly in the circle, pitching three no-hit innings with six strikeouts. Ryleigh White then entered to pitch, holding Howard to one run in the fourth. Freshman Karlyn Pickens pitched a no-hit fifth inning to complete the 21-1 win in the first half of the doubleheader.
Ashley Rogers started the second game against Illinois. She threw two strikeouts in a hitless first inning before throwing another strikeout in the second inning. Rogers pitched a no-hit third inning as well.
Tennessee loaded the bases in the first but stranded all three runners after Pannell flew out to center. The Lady Vols did not reach base in the second and only earned one base on balls in the third.
In the fourth, Kelly Ryono hit a two-run home run off of Rogers to give the Illini a 2-0 lead. Rogers was able to quickly regroup and get three consecutive outs. Nonetheless, the Lady Vols were in their first deficit of the night.
Lauren Wiles entered to pitch for Illinois midway through the bottom of the fourth inning, inheriting runners on second and third base. When Brockenbro put a grounder into the infield, Illinois attempted to tag Mesusan out at home. The tag was not in time, allowing Tennessee to cut its deficit in half. Destiny Rodriguez then hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Pannell to score and tie the game. Tennessee stranded Brockenbro at third but still had a successful half inning.
After Brianna Nykaza reached second on a single followed by an error, pinch runner Miranda Gallardo is thrown out at the plate while attempting to score. Donihoo reached first base due to a walk but was thrown out trying to steal second. Rylie West hit an opposite-field double with one out. Zaida Puni then hit an RBI single to drive in pinch runner Katie Taylor, giving Tennessee its first lead of the game. Pinch runner Amanda Ahlin then scored on a ground out following a wild pitch which allowed her to advance to third. After two base hits, Rodriguez lined out to second to end the inning for Tennessee.
Freshman Karlyn Pickens entered the game in the top of the sixth inning to pitch for Tennessee. She sent Illinois down in order thanks in part to a great defensive play by Destiny Rodriguez, preserving Tennessee’s lead into the bottom of the sixth.
Koutsoyano added an insurance run for Tennessee, scoring from second on a bunt single from Donihoo. Zaida Puni drove Donihoo in with an RBI single to add yet another run. McKenna Gibson followed Puni’s base hit with a three-run home run, increasing the Lady Vol lead to seven.
Karlyn Pickens stayed in the game to complete the save, sending down the Illini in order. Her two scoreless innings completed the all-around team win over a strong Illinois team.
On Saturday, the Lady Volunteers will meet South Alabama and Texas in Clearwater beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET.
