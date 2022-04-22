The No. 16 Tennessee Lady Vols will look to bounce back from a tough midweek loss to No. 3 Virginia Tech with three games this weekend in the Lady Vols Challenge. UT will start the challenge with a double header on Saturday, April 23, facing East Carolina at 1:30 p.m. EST followed by taking on UNC Greensboro at 4 p.m. EST. The challenge will wrap up the following day with a rematch with East Carolina at 1 p.m. EST.
Tennessee, 30-13, 11-6 SEC, is taking an extended break from conference play after sweeping Texas A&M at home last weekend. The series featured walk-off home runs in both game one and game two, and then wrapped up with a business-like 5-1 win in game three last Monday night. The Lady Vols are now in third place in the SEC behind only No. 9 Arkansas and No. 2 Alabama.
The Lady Vols look to use this challenge to improve their confidence and get some younger players experience against solid competition, but they will still have to fight hard to come out unscathed.
“The thing about being Tennessee and being in the SEC is when you play out of conference, you’ve got a target on your back, and everybody’s going to bring their best game because that’s a huge statement win for anyone, so we got to be ready,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said.
East Carolina, 19-25, 2-10 AAC, has not quite had the season it has hoped for. It is, however, coming off of one of its best weekends of the season even though it didn’t provide any wins. ECU traveled to Orlando on Thursday to take on No. 20 UCF for a three game series and they pitched extraordinarily well. They held UCF to under three runs in two of the three games and came very close to winning the series. Even though their record isn’t strong, the Pirates can put up a fight and play with good competition.
UNC Greensboro, 31-12, 12-0 Southern, is a different beast entirely. The Spartans were an NCAA tournament team last season and are undefeated in conference play in 2022. This will be a rematch of this season’s opener, where Tennessee won 4-0 at the Felsberg Invitational in a game that saw Ashley Rogers pitch a complete game shutout while allowing only one hit. Even though Tennessee’s pitching was dominant, UNC Greensboro pitched great too as their ace Morgan Scott pitched 6.1 innings while allowing just four runs on three hits.
“UNCG won the Southern Conference last year and they’re a perennial favorite to win it every year,” Weekly said. “They hit 90 home runs last year and they have an outstanding number one pitcher so we’re going to have our hands full.”
Something to look for this weekend is the health of All-American pitcher Ashley Rogers. After dealing with injuries all season long, it looked like Rogers was back for good a few weeks ago against Mississippi State.
After struggling a little bit by her standards in a series against Georgia, Rogers didn’t appear last weekend in the Texas A&M series. Rogers reemerged in the Virginia Tech game and looked more like herself then she had in a long time, striking out six batters in just 2.2 innings of play.
“She looked pretty good out there so that’s a good sign,” Weekly said of Rogers following the Virginia Tech game. “The most important thing is tomorrow and how she feels the day after tomorrow.”