The No. 12 Tennessee Lady Vols completed the series sweep of the No. 16 Auburn Tigers with a 3-1 victory Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Strong pitching carried Tennessee to victory as they finished out the regular season strong.
Tennessee (38-15, 15-8) locked up the three seed and a double-bye at the upcoming SEC tournament after this weekend’s wins. Auburn (39-14, 11-13 SEC) fell to the tenth seed.
“One thing we’ve been searching for is to bring the same mentality to the ballpark everyday and not let results, expectations and emotions take us down,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “I really believe they did that from the first pitch of the series to the last pitch today. When you do that, you have a lot more fun playing and you increase your chances of success.”
Sophomore Ryleigh White started in the circle for the Lady Vols and clocked in her best performance of the season. In 6.1 innings, White allowed just one run on three hits. The win moved White’s record to 3-2 on the year. Ace Erin Edmoundson closed the game out in the seventh, taking care of the final two Tiger batters in order.
“Ryleigh White was the player of the game today,” Weekly said. “We’ve kind of been sensing over the last couple of weeks that she’s ready, and she’s been telling me that she’s ready. I think it just took some ups and downs and maybe getting herself in a place where she kind of got tired of going out there and knowing she wasn’t being herself. What she did today was what we saw when we recruited her. That was a brilliant performance against a very good team.”
Maddie Penta was the starting pitcher for Auburn and also played a solid five innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five. The loss was her eighth of the season to go along with her 23 wins. KK Dismukes pitched the final inning for the Tigers, taking care of the Lady Vols in order.
It was a pitching battle early, but Tennessee finally started the scoring off in the fourth inning. Kelcy Leach started things off with an RBI single that allowed Amanda Ayala to score. Ashley Morgan added on another run with a single up the middle that brought in Ivy Davis. Leach rounded third to try and add another Tennessee run, but she was thrown out at home by Auburn center fielder Makayla Packer.
Amanda Ayala gave Tennessee their final run of the day with a solo home run to left field in the sixth inning to put UT up 3-0.
Auburn headed into the seventh needing to rally, and, for a second, it looked like they may. Jessie Blaine homered to cut the Lady Vols lead to just two with only one out, but when Edmoundson took over in the circle the Tigers stalled and couldn’t complete the comeback.
A new season will now begin for Tennessee as it looks toward the SEC Tournament. The Lady Vols will play either No. 6 LSU or No. 11 Mississippi State on Thursday, May 12 at 12 p.m. EST.