The No. 17 Tennessee softball team traveled to the West Coast to compete in the Mary Nutter Classic in its third consecutive out-of-state tournament on Thursday. The Lady Vols picked up back-to-back wins, taking down BYU 10-3 and besting UC Davis in a 11-0 shutout via run rule to begin their weekend campaign.
The Lady Vols (8-3) started off on the right foot with an explosive first inning where they put up six unanswered runs. Tennessee’s efforts were further complimented by a solid pitching outing by Ashley Rogers.
Sophomore Zaida Puni fueled Tennessee offensively going 3-for-4 which included a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Right fielder, Amanda Ayala also had a great game at the plate going 2-for-3 with a home run in the first. The Lady Vols put up 10 runs on 10 hits in their Mary Nutter Classic opener.
Senior pitcher Rogers made her triumphant returned to the circle after missing the Lady Vol’s last few games in St. Pete/ Clearwater invitational. She would leave the Cougars scoreless for three straight innings before giving up three runs in the fourth.
Despite BYU’s rally in the fourth, Rogers shut out the Cougars for the rest of the game. She finished with eight strikeouts in seven innings and notch her third win of the season.
Tennessee had a quick turnaround before facing their second opponent of the day, UC Davis. Unfazed Tennessee’s pitching shined the 11-0 shutout that ended in walk-off grand slam by Kiki Milloy to give the Lady Vols their second win of the day.
Graduate Student and left-handed pitcher Erin Edmoundson got the opening nod for Tennessee in game two. Edmoudson was influential for the Lady Vols last weekend and looked to continue her dominance in Cathedral City.
The Deer Park, Texas native left UC Davis scoreless throughout four innings giving up just two hits before getting replaced in the fifth by Rogers who finished out the frame.
Rogers was comfortable in relief shutting out UC Davis, notching five strikeouts in two innings.
UT’s bats were consistent throughout the game but came alive in the sixth where they put up eight runs off four hits to end the game. Freshman McKenna Gibson led the team going 2 for 4 with one run batted in. Milloy went 1 for 2 with five RBI and a walk-off grand slam.
The Lady Vols now ride a wave of momentum going into the second day of the Mary Nutter Classic. The Big Orange has another packed tomorrow as they are set to face both UC San Diego and Oregon State. The opening pitch is set for 1 PM EST.