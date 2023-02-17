No. 11 Tennessee (5-0) defeated North Dakota State (3-6) 8-0 in six innings, winning due to the run rule. Karlyn Pickens threw six shutout innings in her first career start, while Kiki Milloy and McKenna Gibson each hit a home run.
As the designated home team, Tennessee started in the field. Pickens made her first career start, having made two relief appearances in Clearwater. Pickens started the game with a strikeout while sending the side down in order.
Milloy popped a ball into the infield dirt to start the Tennessee half of the first inning, but the Bison defense lost the ball in the sun, allowing her to reach second base. The Lady Vols could not advance her past that, so the score remained level after an inning.
Pickens sent North Dakota State’s batters down in order once again in the second inning thanks in part due to great defensive plays by Gibson and Destiny Rodriguez.
Taylor Pannell attempted to ignite a two-out offensive burst with a base hit. Destiny Rodriguez followed up Pannell with a double into left-center to give the Lady Vols two runners in scoring position. Head coach Karen Weekly decided to send Rylie West to bat instead of Amanda Ahlin, and although she was able to get a favorable 3-0 count, she flew out to right field, stranding two Tennessee runners.
Ava Chavarria led off the third inning for North Dakota State with a base hit into left, marking the first base runner in Karyln Pickens’ career. She then attempted the first steal against Tennessee all season but was unsuccessful. Pickens got two more strikeouts in the inning, keeping the Bison from scoring.
Kiki Milloy led off the Tennessee half of the third with a home run to center field. This was her first of the season and gave Tennessee it’s first run of the contest. Donihoo launched a double into the outfield, and Gibson drove her in with a two-run shot into right field. Tennessee did not get any more runners on but still built a decent lead.
Puni’s catch in foul territory helped Pickens retire the side once again, maintaining her near-perfect day. Ahlin reached base with two outs but was thrown out trying to steal second, ending the fourth inning.
Pickens sent the Bison down in order once again, marking the fourth time in five innings she did so. She faced 15 batters in the first five innings, the minimum number she could have faced.
Milloy began the inning with a base hit before stealing second base. Donihoo drove her in with an RBI double before scoring herself after Gibson hit a single to right field. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos hit an RBI single to keep the fifth-inning rally going and increase the lead to six. With the bases loaded, Katie Taylor hit an RBI single and left Tennessee one run away from a run-rule victory with no outs.
Rodriguez popped out to make the first out of the inning before Ahlin lined out to the shortstop. Milloy, who began the inning, would end the inning by striking out looking, allowing the Bison to survive for at least another inning.
Karlyn Pickens allowed a two-out single to Bella Dean, her second hit she has allowed all season. Taylor made a catch at the fence in right field to keep the shutout for the Lady Vols.
Koutsoyanopulos hit a ground ball, allowing Donihoo to score from the plate. This gave Tennessee the necessary eight-run lead for the automatic victory.
The Lady Vols will face both Cal State-Fullerton and Liberty in a split doubleheader to conclude their play in Jalisco on Saturday.
