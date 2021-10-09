The Tennessee softball team took down Lee University 23-6 (8 Inn.) Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Vols came out swinging in the first inning, scoring 4 runs including a two-run home run from graduate student Ivy Davis. Davis would go on to record another home run in the third inning.
Heading into that third inning, Tennessee led 6-0 and had not allowed a single hit. Lee changed things in a big way, recording 4 hits and 2 home runs and brought the game to a score of 6-5.
From there, the Lady Vols broke away with a nine-run fourth inning that put things out of reach for the Flames.
Ryleigh White and and Bailey McCachren also appeared in the pitcher’s circle for Tennessee and only allowed 2 hits and 1 run the rest of the game between them.
Tennessee has now won all three fall ball games this season and will next play against Carson-Newman at home Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m. EST.