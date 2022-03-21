The No. 14 Lady Vols avoided a series sweep against the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, taking down the Hogs 6-2 behind excellent pitching and a Zaida Puni grand slam.
“It was good to come out and get a victory on Sunday after those tough losses Friday and Saturday,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “I think our team did show a lot of pride, we want to defend our home field.”
Tennessee (20-8, 3-2 SEC) struggled to keep the Razorbacks from scoring all weekend, but star graduate transfer pitcher Erin Edmoundson had a vintage performance that held the SEC’s top scoring team to just six hits and two runs. Edmoundson played a complete game and struck out six Arkansas batters. The win improved her record to 13-2 on the year.
Arkansas (19-5, 2-1 SEC) started the game off on the wrong foot Sunday afternoon. Jenna Bloom started the game for the Hogs and quickly allowed two hits and a run along with a walk while only facing three batters. Callie Turner replaced Bloom, but in the second inning Turner gave up the game defining grand slam that gave Tennessee a 5-0 lead.
Reigning SEC pitcher of the year Mary Haff came in to replace Turner and played up to her expectations, allowing only three hits and one run in four innings of play, but it was too late as the Lady Vols had already built an insurmountable lead. Turner was given the loss, moving her to 0-2 on the season.
Zaida Puni and Tennessee came out swinging right from the opening frame. Puni recorded her first of six RBIs with a double to right field that scored second baseman Lair Beautae. Puni now has 28 RBIs this season.
“We knew when Zaida came our way that she had that capability,” Weekly said. “For any athlete like that, it’s just a matter of learning how to be consistent and just how to have a consistent approach and just realizing that the results aren’t always going to be there but you want to have a good approach everyday.”
The Lady Vols loaded up the bases in the second, and Puni made the play of the game with a grand slam that carried over the left field wall and scored Beautae again along with Kiki Milloy and Caliyah Thompson. The huge swing of the bat gave UT a 5-0 lead in the second.
“Yesterday we were playing catch up all day long, so it was big for us to get out on top and just get the momentum on our side. It’s such a game of momentum,” Weekly said.
The two teams were held scoreless until the sixth inning where the Hogs looked to start a rally. A groundout double play by Taylor Ellsworth allowed KB sides to score, and the next at bat first baseman Danielle Gibson sent a solo shot right over center field to make the score 5-2.
UT responded with some insurance in their side of the sixth, with Puni once again deriving an RBI off a sacrifice ground-out that allowed Amanda Ayala to score.
Edmoundson was able to get the outs that the Lady Vols needed in the seventh, and Tennessee took game three 6-2.
Tennessee will continue its SEC season this weekend on the road at Florida. Game one will be Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m. EST.