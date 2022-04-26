Tennessee’s senior pitcher Ashley Rogers was ready to have another dominant season in the circle for the Lady Vols at the start of 2022. Tennessee’s ace was coming off one of her most impressive seasons with a 26-10 record that featured 25 complete games, eight shutouts and three saves.
Entering her senior year, Rogers had high hopes for the future. The addition of transfer Erin Edmoundson and Ryleigh White to Tennessee’s pitching staff was a monumental move made over the off-season. The two new arms allowed Lady Vols to take some of the load off of Rogers in the upcoming season.
All the ingredients were there for the Athens, Tennessee, native to have another successful season, but little did Rogers know that the upcoming 2022 campaign would feature some of the veteran's highest highs and lowest of lows.
Rogers picked up where she left off at the beginning of the season, notching an impressive nine strikeouts in the Lady Vols’ season opener against UNCG. Rogers thrived early in the season against out-of-conference opponents like FIU and BYU.
Around late February, Rogers unexpectedly missed back-to-back road games and was unable to compete in the majority of the Mary Nutter Classic. The prominent Tennessee starter was subsequently sidelined for many of the following games.
“She has been battling some injuries still that started in Clearwater,” head coach Karen Weekly said at the time. “We've been trying to work our way back. We have been trying to not give her too many pitches, too many innings at one time.”
Eventually, Rogers was slowly integrated back into the circle, with her pitch count being closely monitored. The starter was used widely in relief while Edmoundson transitioned into the starting position. Rogers’ first home start did not come until April against Mississippi State. Her performance – six strikeouts in four innings – was influential in the win.
Her highest achievement came later in the month on April 23 against Eastern Carolina. Finally, back in her starting pitcher role, Rogers tossed the ever-elusive perfect game, retiring 15 batters with 12 strikeouts. It was her first time in her collegiate career to do so.
“It was definitely really cool to finally have that happen as a senior,” Rogers said after the game. “I've had a lot of really close games in the past. I had a lot of one-hitters, a little bloop over a head that would just kind of ruin the perfect game. It's really cool to finally get one in the Tennessee uniform.”
The senior talent explained that the accomplishment was made possible because of her support staff behind her. During her stellar performance, Rogers stayed true to her same pitching mechanics and focused on one batter at a time.
“I just threw my usual pitches,” Rogers said. “I was executing the pitches that I was being called like usual. I was just trying to attack every single pitch and not leaving anything back. Just going out there and throwing my best every single pitch.”
Rogers left her mark on Tennessee program history becoming the 13th Lady Vol to pitch a perfect game.
Her senior season has certainly featured road bumps along the way, but Rogers’ perfect game is a testament to her ability to battle back and push forward despite adversity.
“You know, just everyone was just so happy for her because of everything she's gone through, especially this year,” Weekly said. “Perfect games are really hard to come by. No-hitters are hard but to not let anybody on base — no walks, no errors, no hit batters, nothing. That is really really hard to do. I'm just so happy for her. She needed a day like that after everything that she's battled with this year.”