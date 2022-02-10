With the 2022 softball season on the horizon, one thing is constant in Tennessee’s roster – its many experienced players. The Lady Vols have three seniors and five graduate students.
The abundant amount of experience is evident when looking at the team's players by class. The senior/graduate class is on top with eight followed closely by the freshman class with seven.
The amount of experience allows for nearly every position on the diamond to be played by a tenured Lady Vol. This allows Tennessee to have one of the most battle-tested programs in the nation.
Among the true seniors representing Tennessee this season are second baseman and outfielder Kaitlin Parsons and pitchers Ashley Rogers and Samantha Bender.
Parsons was a core member of last year's squad and was influential on the bases for the Lady Vols. She set a career-high last season in stolen bases with 15 on 17 attempts. The Long Beach, California, native saw action in both the outfield and second base.
Senior pitcher Bender was a redshirt junior last season and saw limited action in the circle. She notched 3 starts and 13 appearances. Her biggest achievement last season was a no-hitter against Northern Kentucky – the 50th in program history. It’s likely she will see more action this season in the Lady Vols pitching rotation.
The Lady Vols’ ace, Rogers, is coming off a dominant season with the team's best ERA. Rogers has been the backbone of Tennessee’s bullpen and has been adapting to being a leader.
“It’s definitely a role that I’ve had to grow into,” Rodgers said. “I’m naturally shy and when I first came (to Tennessee) I was scared out of my mind. I just want to be there for all my teammates and hold them to the standards of Tennessee softball .”
The Lady Vols five graduate students include pitcher Erin Edmoundson, catcher Kelcy Leach, first baseman Ashley Morgan, infielder Ivy Davis and outfielder Amanda Ayala.
A new addition to Rocky Top, Edmoundson transferred from Texas Tech for her final year of eligibility in collegiate softball. She tossed 8 complete games, 3 of which were shutouts.
Leach is another transfer from Texas Tech who was a true force behind the dish. The two former teammates hope to be Tennessee’s next big pitcher and catcher duo.
The Lady Vols have one of the most experienced infields in the SEC with Morgan and Davis. Morgan was a regular in the lineup, starting 41 of the team's 42 games and had a stellar year shattering personal records at the plate.
Similar to her teammate, Davis had the shortstop position on lockdown starting every game for the Lady Vols. She was an offensive machine leading the team in both home runs (16) and RBIs (47).
In the outfield, Ayla has been nothing short of consistent. Like so many of her teammates, Ayla comes into this season fresh off one of her best statistical years. The fifth-year Lady Vol has been an important part of the Lady Vols’ lineup.
“I think we're as strong in our offensive lineup then we've ever been,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “I see our roster getting to the point where some young ladies will not be playing every inning. And in a normal year, they would be in the lineup. But really when you look at the teams that get to Oklahoma City and make the most noise and play for a championship, they have rosters like that. When you got a roster with this kind of depth… that’s when you have a championship team.”