Rylie West is no stranger to pressure-filled situations. Of her four home runs entering the Women’s College World Series, two have been grand slams, while one other homer was a three-run shot.
Today for West was no exception, as her three-run home run helped the Lady Vols to get past Alabama in a 10-5 win.
West was solely trying to be consistent and put the ball in play.
“I was just trying to get a good pitch,” West said. “I told Karen (Weekly) that I was just going to put the ball in the outfield. It was a pretty simple process. I got a good pitch and went for it.”
Head coach Karen Weekly believes that the hitting performance of West speaks to the buy-in into a message she has preached all year.
“They really play in the moment,” Weekly said. “That is the thing I am most proud of with this team. You can preach that as a coach, but you have to have leaders buying in and spreading that message to the rest of this team.”
The Lady Vols began their scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Following Giulia Koutsoyanopulos reaching on an error and a two-out single from Destiny Rodriguez, Katie Taylor drove both in with a double into right center.
The offensive push would not stop there. Kiki Milloy received an intentional pass to first base, presenting the opportunity for Zaida Puni to drive in two more runs, doing so with a double into left center.
Milloy was confident in Puni coming behind her in the lineup.
“I don’t know if that was the best move, because Zaida was going to come up,” Milloy said. “I just have so much trust in her.”
All four runs in the second inning were scored with two outs, which has been a strength for the Lady Vols all year.
“The way they perform with two outs is really amazing,” Weekly said. “I told them in the locker room that the mark of a good team is the bottom of your order. Everyone is going to have studs at the top of the order.”
Walks from Prange and Bailey Dowling put starting pitcher Ashley Rogers in a perilous position. Ally Shipman took advantage, hitting a single into shallow left field to cut the Lady Vol lead to three. Kenleigh Cahalan added another run to the total for the Tide by hitting a base hit off the first base bag.
Following a base hit from West, Jamison Brockenbrough restored the four-run advantage for the Lady Vols with a home run into center field. After three innings, Tennessee led 6-2.
Tennessee added to its advantage in the fourth inning. Taylor led off the inning with a single but made the first out of the inning on a fielder’s choice from Milloy. Puni walked on four pitches. McKenna Gibson drove Milloy in with a double that landed safely in right field. West added a three-run shot to put the Lady Vols in run-rule position.
Payton Gottshall entered to pitch the top of the fifth inning. Following base hits from Jenna Johnson and Dowling, Cahalan drove two runs in with a double into left field, extending the game for the Crimson Tide.
Singles from Rodriguez and Milloy, combined with Puni reaching on an error, loaded the bases for Gibson. Gibson was retired for the final out of the inning on a leaping catch from Cahalan.
Gottshall returned to pitch a scoreless seventh inning, completing the victory for Tennessee.
The Lady Vols will face either Oklahoma or Stanford in their next contest on Saturday afternoon.
