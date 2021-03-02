Tennessee softball pitcher Ashley Rogers was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week for her performance during Tennessee’s third week of play. The junior pitcher combined for 41 strikeouts in 19.0 innings, ending the week with a perfect 3-0 record.
Rogers, who missed the entirety of the shortened 2020 season due to injury, is the first Lady Vol to win the award since the week of March 26, 2019 when Matty Moss received the honor.
Her career-best performance came against Central Michigan as she threw 18 strikeouts and became the fourth Lady Vol to reach that mark (Monica Abbott, Ellen Renfroe and Megan Rhodes). Rogers’ superb performance ties the eighth best performance in Lady Vol history for single game strikeouts.
Rogers will look to continue her high level performance as the Lady Vols go on the road for the first time this season in the Reville Classic on March 5-7, facing Campbell, Lamar and Texas A&M in five games.