Ashley Rogers was named the SEC player of the week Tuesday.
The junior pitcher is coming off a stellar week in games against Liberty and Kentucky.
In last Tuesday’s game against Liberty, Rogers recorded eight strikeouts. She followed it up with ten strikeouts against Kentucky on Friday, and 13 on Sunday to clinch the series against Kentucky. Rogers has 170 strikeouts on the season.
Rogers allowed just three earned runs in two complete game performances against the Wildcats. Her performances helped boost Tennessee to its first SEC series win of the season.
Rogers will look to have another impressive pitching week this weekend in a road series against Mississippi State starting Friday.