The No. 16 Tennessee softball team was looking to go undefeated going into the final day of the Felsberg Invitational on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Lady Vols, the combination of inclement weather and conflicting travel schedules forced the tournament championship game between the Lady Vols and Maryland to be canceled.
Tennessee (4-0) was confident coming into the matchup, being fresh off two dominant wins over FIU on Saturday. Its opponent was Maryland, a team the Lady Vols had beaten 2-1 on Friday. A win against the Terrapins would have capped off a perfect opening weekend tournament run.
The championship game was originally scheduled to play at 10 a.m. EST but the rain pushed it back to noon. However, the rain continued to drench the field and the decision was made to cancel the final game of the weekend.
While the Invitational ended abruptly, the Lady Vols found success in their opening week tournament. Offensively, Tennessee was on another level as they outscored their opponents 17-4 in the first four games.
The Lady Vols also showcased their newest addition to its pitching staff in graduate student Erin Edmoundson. The Texas Tech transfer totaled 14 strikeouts in two games.
Tennessee will look to build off of its opening weekend success as it returns to Florida next week to compete in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.