No. 11 Tennessee dropped game one against the No. 16 Georgia Bulldogs 8-2 to start a huge road SEC series. UT’s pitching staff uncharacteristically struggled Friday night in an all-around disappointing game for the Lady Vols.
Ashley Rogers got the start in the circle for Tennessee and pitched the first 3.2 innings. Rogers allowed five total runs and was replaced by Erin Edmoundson late in the fourth after loading the bases. Edmoundson walked two runs in and was quickly replaced by freshman Nicola Simpson who allowed three more runs but did eventually close out the game.
The Bulldogs started off the scoring quickly in the first inning with an RBI single with two outs by Jaiden Fields.
Georgia added one more in the second with a solo homer by Ellie Armistead that made the score 2-0.
The Lady Vols responded with a punch of their own in the third when Lair Beautae singled and brought in Kiki Milloy from second. Tennessee then tied the game up in the top of the fourth with another RBI single, this time by Ivy Davis.
The tie didn’t last long as Georgia pulled in front again in their side of the fourth. After two Bulldogs reached on base, Lyndi Davis doubled to right center field and brought in Jayda Kearney. Georgia then loaded the bases up and Erin Edmoundson walked in two runs in a row, giving Georgia a 5-2 lead.
Georgia put the game out of reach in the sixth with three more runs, making the score 8-2.
The Lady Vols will look to even up the series Saturday April 9 at 2:00 p.m. EST.