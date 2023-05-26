Ashley Rogers toed the rubber for what was likely her last start in Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Friday.
The only player on the Lady Vol roster the last time Tennessee won an NCAA Super Regional, Rogers did her part on Friday in getting them back to the Women’s College World Series.
The senior from Athens, Tennessee did what she had done what she had for the previous four seasons that didn’t see an injury, shoved. Rogers went the full game, allowing eight hits while striking out eight.
Caught up in the game, Rogers didn’t have a chance to think about the fact that it could be her last time in the circle. Postgame, when speaking to the media, it set in for Rogers.
“It’s meant the absolute world to me, this season especially,” Rogers said. “Them taking a chance on me, my sophomore year of high school. To represent my home state and the people I love so much here. It’s just meant the absolute world to me. This team is amazing.”
Rogers’ last season as a Lady Vol saw one of the most successful in recent memory. Tennessee swept both the SEC Regular Season and Tournament titles. Now, Rogers has Tennessee one win away from the Women’s College World Series.
“I love every single one of them,” Rogers said of her teammates. “They’ve just been more than I could ask for and I’m just so blessed to have them. This coaching staff and every single one of these girls on the team means so much to me. We’re not done yet.”
Rogers’ impact for the Lady Vols extends off the field as well. The graduated student has quickly emerged as a leader.
Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly has called this year’s team a “player-led squad.” The player at the front of it all has been Rogers.
Third baseman Zaida Puni had to hold back her tears when talking about Rogers.
“It’s fun playing behind her,” Puni said. “She competes, she’s competitive. She’s always there for us no matter what, on and off the field. She cares about you, but she just wants to win.
“It’s been an amazing two years playing with her. Obviously, we’re not going to stop. She’s just a good person.”
Rogers came into Tennesse as one of the most highly touted, holding the Meigs County records for career strikeouts (1401), single-season strikeouts (441), career wins (108), single-season wins (33), career home runs hit (35) and single-season home runs hit (15).
After dealing with injuries for a lot of her early career as a Lady Vols, Rogers is finally healthy and firing on all cylinders in 2023. The ace was named to the 2023 All-SEC First Team after her successful campaign.
Rogers ran into trouble against Texas, but her cool head and experiences in the circle took over. As the Lady Vols look to make a deep run into the postseason and earn a Women’s College World Series Championship, they will need Rogers several more times.
“It’s just so important as a pitcher that you have to flush whatever just happened,” Rogers said. “If it’s something you didn’t like, whether you even executed the pitch and that you got a hit, you just have to move on… You can’t be thinking about what already happened. You can’t let it snowball, but you just have to continue to attack, attack, attack no matter what.”
Tennessee softball looks to clinch its first trip to Oklahoma City since 2015 on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
