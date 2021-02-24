Tennessee defeated Illinois State on Wednesday, 3-0. The story for the Lady Vols was the phenomenal pitching from Ashley Rogers.
Rogers held the Redbirds scoreless and was one hit away from a no-hitter. Rogers also recorded a career high 17 strikeouts.
“I just wanted to go out there and be myself,” Rogers said. “I didn’t feel like that was me out there the other day and I just really wanted to focus on being myself and trusting my pitches, trusting my preparation, and just going out there and letting my ball do its thing.”
We didn’t see the high scoring offense we have seen the last few games from the Lady Vols, but three runs got the job done on the day.
The Lady Vols got on the boards in the third inning, after an RBI from Ivy Davis brought in Kaitlin Parsons. Tennessee scored again in the fourth after a home run from Kiki Milloy, and again in the fifth on an RBI single from Ally Shipman to bring in Davis.
Tennessee has a big weekend of play ahead in the Tennessee Invitational, with a game Thursday, double header on Saturday and a game Sunday.
“It’s a lot of games in a nine-day stretch but its kind of shaped up well for us to play Wednesday, Thursday, nothing Friday, and Saturday, Sunday,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “I think that’s going to work out well.
“That should play itself out pretty well in terms of not getting too beat up.”
The Lady Vols will open the Tennessee Invitational Thursday, taking on UT Martin at 5 p.m. ET.