The No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols used eight hits and two home runs to tie up the series against the No. 16 Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon in an 11-5 win in Athens. Super senior Amanda Ayala starred at the plate for Tennessee, recording three hits and scoring three runs.
Sophomore Bailey McCachren started the game in the circle for the Lady Vols and put in two solid innings of work. McCachren allowed just two hits and one run on the day before being replaced by star Erin Edmoundson to start the third. Edmoundson was off of her game and allowed four runs while only facing 12 batters.
Fellow Sophomore Ryleigh White replaced Edmoundson to start the fifth inning where she had her best performance of the season. White allowed just one hit and no runs while striking out five Georgia batters. White was given the win, moving her record to 2-1.
After Zaida Puni reached home on a fielding error in the second, Tennessee added on with three more runs to give them an early 4-0 lead. Kiki Milloy doubled to center field to bring in Ayala and Ivy Davis and then Lair Beautae doubled to left field to get Milloy home.
Georgia responded with a solo shot by Jaiden Fields in the second to make the score 4-1.
Tennessee continued to pour the runs onto the board in the third, first with Ayala reaching home on another Bulldog fielding error. Kelcy Leach added on with a huge three run homer to left field to clear the bases, and then a few at bats later Beautae recorded her second double of the game that scored Davis to make it 9-1.
UGA didn’t go away quietly though as they hammered a three-run home run of their own in their side of the inning by Lacey Fincher and the game headed into the fourth with Tennessee leading 9-4.
McKenna Gibson added even more insurance for the Lady Vols in the fourth with a two-run bomb, and Georgia added one more run off of an RBI single by Sydney Kuma that brought the score to final score of 11-5.
Tennessee will look to lock up their third SEC series win in a row on Sunday, April 10 at 1:30 p.m. EST.