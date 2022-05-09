The No. 12 Tennessee softball team capped off its regular season campaign with a 3-1 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Sunday. The Lady Vols rallied, taking the lead in the fourth and they never looked back. Sophomore pitcher Rylie White led Tennessee in the circle, pitching 6.1 innings surrendering just three hits.
“We talked Thursday about if tomorrow was your last day to play softball and you knew that, what would you want to do,” head coach Weekly said. “All the answers had to do with them wanting to have fun and competing for every play. I just want to go out there and cherish every moment.”
“We really just tried to remind each other to do that every single day. What I'm most proud of is I really believe they did that from the first pitch Friday to the last pitch Sunday. I think when you do that, you have a lot more fun playing and you also increase your chances of success”
Here are three takeaways from Lady Vols’ regular-season finale.
Ryleigh White Shines
Starting pitcher Ryleigh White was near perfect in the circle in her eighth appearance this season. The Sparta, New Jersey, native excelled at getting the Tigers to put the ball in play and converting them into quick outs. During her time in the circle, White retired 17 consecutive batters.
“I was just really confident in my team,” White said. “I knew that they had my back the entire time, and I didn't stray away from attacking.”
The right-hand pitcher worked all the way to the beginning of the seventh. White surrendered a one-out home run and a stand-up double before being relieved by Erin Edmoundson who closed out the frame.
“She was the player of the game today,” Weekly said.“We've kind of been sensing over the last couple of weeks that she's ready, and she's been telling me that ‘I'm ready.’ What she did today is what we saw when we recruited her. That was a brilliant performance against a very good team. For her to go out there and shut them down — was pretty darn awesome and absolutely, I'm excited about her future.”
Home dominance
With Tennessee’s third win over Auburn, the Lady Vols finish the season with a home record of 20-4. The Big Orange has been nothing short of stellar at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. This year's record is among the best home records in the past four seasons. Tennessee’s coach Weekly credits Vol Nation for the success over the year.
“Seeing the whole outfield bleachers packed and people on all the porches and in the stadium was electric,” Weekly said. “We have awesome fans and just having the Locos leading the cheers and everything. It's just a really fun place to be, and they mean a lot to us. They really feed us and they give us energy.”
As the Lady Vols head into the postseason, home-field advantage will be the team's greatest strength.
SEC Tournament ahead
The end of the regular season means that the SEC tournament is right around the corner. This year's tournament will be hosted by the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Tennessee’s sweep over Auburn secures them the No. 3 seed overall and the double-bye.
Potential opponents for Tennessee include Mississippi State or LSU. The Lady Vols played against the Bulldogs earlier this season where they won two of the three games in Knoxville. On the other hand, Tennessee has not played LSU this season. In their last matchup back in 2021, Tennessee dropped the series 2-1.
The Lady Vols enter the highly anticipated tournament confident looking to avenge last season’s performance. Tennessee made a solid run in the 2021 tournament but fell to Alabama 6-5 in the semi-finals.