No. 11 Tennessee softball started the month of April off with a bang with a 9-1 win over Mississippi State in five innings. It was a great all-around performance for the Lady Vols (24-9, 6-3 SEC,) who have now won five of their last six games.
There were many stars and storylines before, during and after Friday night's game, but here are the three biggest takeaways.
Ashley Rogers is back and better than ever
Preseason All-American pitcher Ashley Rogers has been battling injuries all season, but now it finally looks like she’s close to her old self again.
After not playing for several weeks, Rogers played the first three innings of Tennessee’s game two win over Florida last weekend where she took care of nine batters in a row. Against the Bulldogs Friday night, Rogers pitched four scoreless innings while only allowing two hits and two walks, striking out six Mississippi State batters.
“It’s been frustrating for her,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said regarding Rogers. “Awesome for our team to have an arm like Ashley back. It just really bolsters what we’re able to do.”
Although Rogers has played exceptionally well in her two appearances since returning, she is still limited and the Tennessee coaches don’t want to rush her recovery.
“It’s the kind of thing where we’re just slow playing it. We don’t want to do too much too soon and then she has a setback. We‘ll go as many innings as her body tells us she can do,” Weekly said.
Home run hitting continues to carry offense
The Lady Vols had hit a home run in twelve straight games heading into Friday night where they continued the streak with three against the Bulldogs.
Rylie West started the scoring off in the second with an inside-the-park home run to right field and then Tennessee broke the game open with back-to-back bombs in the fourth. The first was a two-run home run down the left field line by Ivy Davis. That was followed up by a solo shot by Kelcy Leach.
“It’s a byproduct of good swings. It’s not our goal, we just want to put a good swing on a good pitch,” Weekly said.
Rylie West was unstoppable at the plate and in the outfield
Right fielder Rylie West had a career game Friday night. She started it off with an inside the park home run in the second where she rounded the bases with blazing speed. She added another RBI in the fourth when she singled to center field and scored Lair Beautae.
Even with all of that, her most impressive play was on the defensive side. In the second inning, a Mississippi State batter nailed a ball to center field for what looked like a sure thing double, but West once again used her speed to track down the ball and threw a laser to second to get the batter out.
“Rylie was phenomenal in every phase of the game. The play I’m going to go back to that I love the most is her legging out that inside the park homerun. You talk all the time about running everything out and the reason you talk about it is because so often it doesn’t happen and she was just busting it out of the box and she never slowed down,” Weekly said.
The Lady Vols will look to take the series against the Bulldogs in game two Saturday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. EST.