The No. 3 Lady Vols won their weekend series in College Station which began with a 10-inning affair on Friday. The 2-1 win for Tennessee was followed by a 3-1 Texas A&M triumph on Saturday afternoon. In Sunday’s rubber match, Tennessee took a 9-2 win to win the series on the road.
Here are three takeaways from the weekend that was in East Texas.
Pitching excels again
Both Ashley Rogers and Karlyn Pickens threw great performances in the two Tennessee wins. Rogers threw nine no-hit innings on Friday night before allowing one hit in the 10th inning of play. She totaled 183 pitches on the night. On Sunday, Pickens pitched 6.2 no-hit innings in relief to see Tennessee take the series win.
One area where the Lady Vol pitching staff could improve is in issuing the free pass. Across the weekend, Tennessee pitchers walked 14 batters and hit five. Free bases from the pitching staff allowed Texas A&M to tie the game early on Sunday and could have allowed for an Aggie win if not for the hitting explosion late in the game.
For the first time in conference play, a pitcher other than Rogers, Pickens or Payton Gottshall was used. Both Nicola Simpson and Charli Orsini pitched in Saturday’s loss, allowing one run in three combined innings of work.
Timely hitting helps Lady Vols
Although the statistics may not show a strong performance for the hitting staff, the Lady Vols got their hits when it mattered.
In the 10th inning on Friday, a Katie Taylor double and Kiki Milloy base hit allowed Zaida Puni to drive in both runs on a fielding error. This crucial rally was the first offense for Tennessee on the evening, and both runs would matter as Texas A&M scored once in the bottom half of the inning.
On Sunday, a five-run effort in the fifth inning saw Tennessee put some separation between themselves and the Aggies, taking the pressure off Pickens as she continued her no-hit relief effort.
Tennessee batters were hit by pitches 12 times across the weekend and earned walks 11 times. Although the Lady Vols only scored 12 runs in College Station, those 12 runs came at important points in each of the games.
Two conference losses for Tennessee
After losing to Alabama on March 25, Tennessee lost their second conference game on Saturday against the Aggies. Tennessee is 4-1 since their 20-game win streak was broken. The Lady Vols currently sit tied with Georgia in the SEC standings ahead of Georgia’s sweep attempt against Kentucky.
Although one individual loss does not mean much for the overall complexion of the season for Tennessee, the Lady Vols do not have the momentum that they did during their 20-game win streak. It will be crucial for Tennessee to rebuild this momentum against Mercer and Baylor on the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.