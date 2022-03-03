The No. 17 Tennessee softball team dominated its home-opener with an 11-1 run-rule win over Tennessee Tech inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Wednesday.
The win puts The Lady Vols back in the win column after suffering two heartbreaking extra-inning losses against No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 UCLA last week. It was a true team effort by Tennessee with 11 runs off nine hits and ended with an Amanda Curran three-run walk-off home run.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s home-opener.
Home sweet home
After competing in three consecutive out-of-state tournaments at the beginning of the season the Lady Vols finally got to play their home opener. The long awaited contest came after Tennessee had already played 15 games in the season.
“I think we were really excited to be back here,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “This is such a beautiful ball park. We had all these fans here, the stadium is playing Rocky Top, the Lady Vols Locos were here. The atmosphere just doesn't get any better than this.”
Last season the Lady Vols held a stellar record of 29-8 at Sherri Lee Parker Stadium. After a convincing 11-1 win over the Golden Eagles, the Lady Vols are off to a good start to repeat the home success.
Amanda Ayala shines
Leading Tennessee's efforts offensively was super senior Amanda Ayala, who was a force at the plate. She came into the game as one of Tennessee’s most consistent hitters and didn’t disappoint. The Bloomfield, New Jersey, native went 3-for-3 with a triple, a three-run home run and five RBIs.
“Honestly, I’ve been in a place where I’m just trying to get up there and find my pitch,” Ayala said. “I'm really just locked in on a specific spot and if the ball is there I'm just giving it my all. If it wasn’t there I wasn’t swinging and lucky for me she kept throwing it there.”
Her outstanding outing at the plate inspired the rest of the Lady Vols. Ayala was one of four different Lady Vols that hit a home run in Wednesday's home opener. In her fifth year with the Lady Vols, she continues to be an influential player and key to Tennessee’s success.
Edmoundson continues to be consistent
In her 10th appearance in the circle for Tennessee this season, super senior Erin Edmoundson got the opening nod for the Big Orange.
The Texas Tech transfer was consistent and shut out the Golden Eagles for three innings before being replaced by sophomore Ryleigh White to start the fourth. White’s appearance was short-lived, as she quickly loaded the bases. Edmoudson returned that same inning and managed to stop the bleeding.
Weekly had full confidence in her decision to put Edmoudson back in the circle.
“Erin was Erin. She can get in jams and get right back out of them,” Weekly said. “When I brought her back in to relieve Ryleigh with bases loaded, Erin did what Erin does and got us two huge strikeouts to get us out of that inning. They love playing behind Erin because she's a fighter.”
Edmoundson didn’t skip a beat after being put back in and shutdown Tennessee Tech’s bats allowing just one run. She tossed five innings with four strikeouts and picked up her fifth win of the season.