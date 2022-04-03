The 11th ranked Tennessee softball team ended its three-game home series against Mississippi State with a bang on Sunday. The Lady Vols set their season-high record for most home runs in a single game, blasting five over the fence in their 10-1, six-inning victory.
“The scores may not have indicated it, but that was a really tough series.” head coach Karen Weekly said. “They are a very good team, and today we expected a battle and early on it was. Even though this ended up being a six inning game -- it never felt like it.”
“I’m really proud of our team and the way we came out today. I just think there was a determination to us- I told the team that there’s only one thing Ralph Weekly wants on his retirement celebration day and that’s a win.”
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vol’s win over the Bulldogs.
Home run hitters
Four Lady Vols combined to hit a whopping five home runs against Mississippi State in the series finale. The effort set a new record this season, besting the previous record of four home runs in against Tennessee Tech.
“Today everyone was locked in to knowing what they want to hit.” Weekly said. “When you lock into something that small you're going to make good decisions on pitches and going to put good swings on pitches. Home runs are just a byproduct of having a good process.”
Freshman McKenna Gibson was the first of five Lady Vols who went deep with a one-out grand slam that gave Tennessee its first lead of the game in the bottom of the third.
In the fifth inning Zaida Puni, Ashley Morgan and Kelcy Leach all hit one out of the park, extending the Lady Vols' lead to 8-1.
The big bats continued in the sixth and final inning as Morgan walked off the game with a two-run blast. Tennessee’s all-time hit-by-pitch leader notched her first ever two home run game.
Pitching concerns
Tennessee has been struggling to find a third reliable arm behind Ashley Rogers and Erin Edmoundson. In Sunday’s matchup against the Bulldogs, the Lady Vols’ starting pitcher Bailey McCacrhen only saw action in the first two innings before being relived by Rogers.
During McCacrhen’s two innings, she gave up three hits and walked a batter. The young sophomore talent did not record a single strikeout while in the circle. Looking back at the series, Tennessee had trouble finding a pitcher able to contain Mississippi State.
With a tough Georgia team on the horizon, the Lady Vols will need a strong pitching rotation now more than ever.
Rogers battles in the circle
Ashley Rogers had yet another dominant performance in the circle pitching in relief in the middle-innings for the Lady Vols. The Athens, Tennessee, native notched six strikeouts and gave up just one hit during in three innings.
The Bulldogs struggled to connect with the ball and never were able to adapt to Rogers’ pitches. In the fifth inning, Rogers picked up a strikeout that took a resounding 24 pitches.
“You just see that every pitch she was going for it," Gibson said. “She was just grinding and you could feel at the end in that last pitch she was getting it. It was really awesome to see her work through it stick wither her pitches.”
Rogers performance was nothing short of spectacular as she picked up her sixth win of the season.