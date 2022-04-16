The No. 14 Tennessee softball team was not going to go down without a fight.
The Lady Vols battled back on two separate occasions in their series opener against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Lady Vols rallied through seven innings, which led to a two-run walk-off shot by Zaida Puni to give Tennessee the 7-5 victory.
“We’ve talked a lot this week about having the ability to come back, but not having proven it in a game yet,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “ It was something our offense was determined to do. What was really cool in the dugout was no matter the score there was never an up or down.”
“Whether we were up or we were down, we just kind of stayed steady. I think that’s a real growth point for us. Our offense has a lot of confidence in what they can do if they just stick to the game plan and keep themselves in a good emotional place.”
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ 28th win of the season.
Lady Vols battle back
The Lady Vols had to battle for every run against the Aggies. While the Big Orange stuck first in the second inning, Texas A&M put up a four-run inning of its own to start off the top of the fourth.
With a big task ahead of them, the Lady Vols didn’t shy away from the challenge and responded well in the following innings. Ivy Davis and Madison Gibson each recorded a hit in the bottom half of the fourth cutting A&M’s lead to one.
In the fifth, the Lady Vols once again fell behind with the Aggies regaining the lead off a base hit. Unfazed, the Lady Vols rallied once again, as Davis tied the game with a base hit, setting up Puni's walk-off homer.
New opportunities at UT
The Lady Vols have several new additions to the roster in Oklahoma transfer Puni and Texas Tech Transfer Kelcy Leach. The two Lady Vols view their time at Tennessee as a second chance in their collegiate softball career.
Leach ended the game 1-for-3 with an RBI double. The graduate student also made a stellar play behind the dish catching a runner stealing second in the second.
Likewise, Puni went 2-for-4 with a walk-off home run. The sophomore has been a prominent member of UT’s line up and continues to shine with her new team.
“It felt good,” Puni said on her walk-off home run. “Before I stepped in the box Karen told me I knew what to do. I was looking for the first pitch strike and if it was there I was going to hit it as hard as I can and it went over. I'm doing everything I can to capitalize off this second chance opportunity.”
1,200 career wins for Weekly
The win over Texas A&M was a historic one for Weekly. The victory was her 1,200 win with Tennessee. She becomes just the 14th head coach in NCAA Division I history to eclipse 1,200 career wins.
While a monumental personal accomplishment, Weekly was quick to give credit to the people who made it possible.
“I honestly didn't even know,” Weekly said. “ We were all celebrating Zaida’s home run and all of a sudden they started yelling ‘Karen, Karen, Karen’ and they pointed at the scoreboard and I saw.”
“It means I've been coaching for a long long time. And most of those wins were with Ralph by my side. So anytime I'm recognized for something like this it's all about the players. You don't win a lot of games without having incredible players and an incredible support system around you.”