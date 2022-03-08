The combination of an explosive offensive and a solid pitching outing by Bailey McCachren propelled the No. 18 Tennessee softball team to a 9-1, five-inning victory over Austin Peay on Tuesday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Lady Vols strung together three consecutive three-run innings that ultimately led to a 2 run Madison Webber walk-off home run. The win elevates the Lady Vols to 16-6 in the early season and leaves them undefeated at home.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s seventh consecutive win.
Slow start, strong finish
The Lady Vols had trouble in the early innings against Austin Peay’s sophomore pitcher Jordan Benefiel. The Lady Vols couldn't adjust, which led them to pop up and ground out consistently. Benefiel only had one strikeout in two innings yet The Big Orange were left scoreless.
“I wanted us to have better at-bats.” head coach Karen Weekly said. “I thought we had a couple we gave away in the first and second inning. We were in hitters counts and we just didn't execute all that well. We let the pitcher get the advantage back. I really just wanted them to have a ‘one-pitch compete’ mindset and not try to get a result just have a quality at-bat.”
The momentum changed for the Lady Vols in the third inning. Senior Kaitlin Parsons led the inning off with a base hit followed by another by Kiki Milloy. The offensive trend continued in the fourth with Tennessee scoring another three runs. The Lady Vols opened the flood gates and never looked back.
Young talent steps up
Tennessee has a vast well of young talent on its roster this season. Despite having a relatively young squad, the underclassmen stepped up against Austin Peay and showcased they can compete at a high level.
On the mound for Tennessee was sophomore LHP McCachren, who was The Lady Vols' sole pitcher used against the Governors. McCachren shined in the circle, giving up just one run and four hits in five innings.
McCachren’s four-strikeout effort helped her achieve her third win for Tennessee this season. She is now tied with senior Ashley Rogers in wins and trails Edmoundson by six.
Another young talent who shined against Austin Peay was freshman second baseman Lair Beautae. The Riverside, California native went 2-for-2 with a home run. Beautae also made a pivotal catch at second that saved a runner from scoring in the third inning.
Behind the dish was sophomore catcher Riley West, who has been rotating in and out with Graduate student and catcher Kelcy Leach.
“It's a really big blessing because the older players are just like sisters,” West said on her experienced teammates. “They don't treat you like you're younger. This team is a family. And just learning from them from day one was really helpful.”
Offensive production
In the final three innings of the game, Tennessee’s offensive production was unmatched. Six different Lady Vols walked away with a hit against the Governors. Three Lady Vols would go deep including a walk-off shot by Webber.
Leading Tennessee was super senior Amanda Ayala who went 2-for-2 with two runs batted in. Kiki Milloy was right behind here going 1-for-3 with one RBI. The Lady Vols ended the Tuesday night bout with eight hits as a team.
Tennessee’s production didn't stop at the plate. The Lady Vols are ranked 3rd in the SEC in stolen bases. Milloy, Ayala and Parsons combined for four stolen bases to finish off the game.