The No. 13 Tennessee softball team had all the momentum coming into its fourth consecutive home game after sweeping Texas A&M over the weekend. The Lady Vols looked to extend their winning streak but ultimately fell short in a 5-2 loss to No. 3 Virginia Tech on Wednesday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Lady Vols fell behind early and were not able to challenge Tech’s established lead. Despite the loss, Tennessee is optimistic for the future and takes the loss as a learning experience.
“The SEC gives a great appointment every weekend,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “But I think it’s really good also to go outside of the conference and play these great teams. Ralph (Weekly) said we’re one of the only teams to have played the top one, two, and three teams in the country.”
“These are the kinda teams and the kind of games you’re going to play in the postseason. These are the games you’ll have to win to get the regionals and super regionals and Oklahoma City. Championship softball comes down to getting the timely hits making the timely pitches, and tonight Virginia Tech did that.”
Here are the takeaways from Tennessee’s mid-week loss.
Playing from behind
The Lady Vols had to play from behind from the very start. Virginia Tech jumped out to a quick lead thanks to a quick base hit followed by a two-run shot in the opening inning. The Hokies held on to their three-run advantage and left a combined three runners stranded in the first and second innings.
Tennessee desperately tried to get back into the game. The Lady Vols strung together a few hits in both the middle innings to make it a one-run ball game heading into the fifth. Tennessee continued to struggle to get their base runners home leaving several runners stranded.
Virginia Tech responded in the sixth by scoring two more, canceling out the Lady Vols’ offensive efforts. In the end, Tennessee’s rally wasn't enough to catch up, falling 5-2.
Tennessee pitching shines
Despite the crushing loss at home, Tennessee’s pitching shined. Tennessee's duo of Ashley Rogers and Erin Edmoundson combined for 11 strikeouts on the night.
Edmoundson was Tennessee’s starting pitcher and despite the rocky start in the first was able to shut out Virginia Tech in the following three innings. After a quick meeting in the circle in the second, Edmoundson was back to her normal dominant self.
“I told her just to attack the hitters,” Weekly said. “I felt like she was trying to pitch around them. The plan was to go at them and attack the hitters. I told her let's fix that. We fix that and we'll be fine.”
Similarly, Rogers was solid in the circle giving up just two hits. She was responsible for six of the duo’s strikeouts.
Bats fall short
It's no secret that the Lady Vols have a strong lineup. Against the Hokies, the Lady Vols’ offense was silenced. Only four Lady Vols were responsible for the team’s seven hits.
Some of Tennessee’s top offensive hitters struggled and seemed out of sync against Virginia Tech’s pitchers. Freshman Lair Beautae and graduate student Ashley Morgan both went 0-for-4 at the plate. Transfer Kelcy Leach also had trouble connecting with the ball going 0-for-3.
“Their pitching is really, really good,” Weekly said. “ You can argue that (they have) the best one-two punches in the nation. Keely Rochard is very good and Lemley is an outstanding freshman. There's a reason they have the strikeout numbers they had. They’re very tough.”