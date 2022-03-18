The No. 14 Tennessee softball team fell 4-3 against No. 10 Arkansas in the SEC home-opener at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Friday. Tennessee struggled to get going offensively and was unable to mount the comeback in the final innings.
“Tonight was your typical SEC game,” head coach Karen Weekly said. "The margin between victory and defeat is razor thin and you saw a great battle right up until the last pitch.”
“I never questioned this team's fight,” Weekly said. “But sometimes it's not about playing harder but playing smarter. We got to stick to the game plan and continue to play smart. Have the right approach at the plate, execute in the circle, and execute defensively. In SEC play, the team that executes the best in all three phases is going to win and tonight that team was Arkansas.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee's first loss at home.
Tennessee’s streaks shattered
Looking at Tennessee’s stats, there were multiple impressive active streaks going into the game on Friday. The Lady Vols came into the SEC matchup on a 10-game winning streak and held a flawless 7-0 record at home.
The Lady Vols were also 17-0 when leading after the fourth inning and after four innings of play, the Big Orange held a 3-0 advantage.
The combination of all those streaks pointed to Tennessee coming out on top and finding a way to pull off the upset against Arkansas. In the end, the Razorbacks were able to shatter all odds and came out on top.
Offensive struggles
The Lady Vols had a hard time adjusting to the Razorback's senior pitcher Mary Haff throughout the game. Haff recorded 11 strikeouts in seven innings pitched and was able to limit UT to just six hits. Not a single Lady Vol recorded more than two hits.
“Mary Haff is tough,” Weekly said. “She was SEC pitcher of the year last year. I think the thing that was frustrating to me was that didn't stick to our game plan. Early on our swings looks pretty free and then all of a sudden we got passive. What I'm disappointed in is the number of good pitches we took and especially the called third strikes.”
The Lady Vols' only RBIs came from freshman Lair Beautate’s three-run home run in the third inning. The Lady Vols -- a team known for their explosive offense -- were not their usual selves against the Razorbacks.
“You know losing doesn't feel great,” Beautae said. “Just know that tomorrow that we're going to come out and have a better response. Tomorrow is going to be our game, were going to come out ready to play.”
Erin Edmoundson control issues
In the circle for the Lady Vols was Erin Edmoundson. In her 17th appearance, the left-handed graduate student notched seven strikeouts in seven innings. However, she also hit four Razorback batters adding to her 17 HBP in total on the season.
“The beauty of Erin is that she gets into jams and finds a way out of jams,” Weekly said. “The challenge of the SEC is that these are really good teams, and you can’t work yourself out of those said jams. When you lead off three innings by hitting batters-You're giving them way too many chances to score runs with one swing.”
With Tennessee heavily relying on Edmoundson for the bulk of the work in the circle, her ability to control her pitches becomes more and more important.