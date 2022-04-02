The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers fell 8-3 against Mississippi State Saturday afternoon, evening the weekend series at 1-1 afterthe Lady Vols took game one Friday night. After a decent start to the game, Tennessee couldn’t get anything going on both offense and defense in what was one of its worst performances of the season.
Here are three takeaways.
Usually reliable Edmoundson struggles
Graduate senior Erin Edmoundson has been elite for the Lady Vols all season, leading the team in innings, strikeouts and wins, but Saturday afternoon wasn’t her day.
In just three innings, Edmoundson allowed six runs on eight hits, including three Mississippi State home runs. The loss was her fourth on the season in 18 tries.
“I think some of her pitches weren’t real sharp,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “They’re a good team and if you make mistakes, they’re going to make you pay. Once they score some runs, maybe you pitch a little bit different, maybe get a little bit defensive once they’re hitting some ball hard and it just felt like she just never got in a groove and wasn’t able to use her pitches effectively like she usually does.”
Even with Edmoundson’s struggles on Saturday, she may still be needed for the Sunday rubber match.
“They saw Erin for three innings so she’s fresh," Weekly said. "The thing about Erin, and I’ve seen her do this to our own team in our scrimmages in the fall, she can get beat around and then come back the next day and it’s completely different."
Bats stalled out
The Mississippi State pitching staff shut down the typically explosive Tennessee lineup. The Bulldogs' Kenley Hawk pitched 5.1 innings while only allowing three hits and striking out four. After Tennessee scored two runs in the first inning, it was shut out for five innings in a row before adding a third run in the seventh.
“I’d like to see our team respond a little bit better offensively when we get down in a game," Weekly said. "I think that we have that capability and today we just kind of went flat."
Lair Beautae was the lone bright spot for Tennessee, going 2-for-3 with a single and a double, but it wasn’t enough to make up for everyone else’s struggles.
Lady Vols feeling Ayala’s absence
Tennessee star Amanda Ayala has now missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury. Ayala is one of the best hitters on the team and her absence was felt greatly when the Lady Vols were struggling to score on Saturday.
“You love to have a hitter like Amanda in the line up," Weekly said. "You’re talking about a fifth year senior who has played since she stepped foot on campus as a freshman so it’s all that experience, it’s her ability to swing, her speed. She hits two in our lineup for a reason and when you take that spot out, it’s not just that spot, it creates sort of a domino effect."
It’s not clear when Ayala will return, but the coaching staff is certainly hoping that it will be soon.
“I know she’s not available this weekend," Weekly said. "Beyond that, we’re hoping to get her back.”