The Lady Vols extended their winning streak to 19 games with a weekend sweep of LSU. Outscoring the Tigers 17-2 across the three games, Tennessee is now one of only three undefeated teams in SEC play after two weekends. They are now the only team who has played six conference games while winning each of them.
Tennessee’s only loss on the season remains their 5-4 defeat against Cal State Fullerton in Puerto Vallarta in February.
Here are three takeaways from the weekend.
Pitching remains dominant
The starting rotation of Ashley Rogers, Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall excelled across the weekend, allowing just two earned runs across 21 innings for a combined ERA of 0.66. Rogers and Pickens threw complete-game shutouts on Friday and Saturday respectively, allowing just three hits across the two games. On Sunday, the two runs allowed were on a missed pop-up which easily could have been ruled an error, which would have negated both earned runs credited to Gottshall. Nonetheless, the trio of Gottshall, Pickens and Rogers only allowed three hits on Sunday afternoon, helping Tennessee complete the weekend sweep.
The pitching performance was no surprise considering the previous results on the season. The Tennessee staff combines for an 0.62 ERA, which leads all of Division I softball. The Lady Vol rotation has proved that the increase in opponent strength will not cause any dip in performance.
Milloy, Donihoo struggle against Tigers
Although Kiki Milloy and Mackenzie Donihoo are considered the stars of the Lady Vol lineup, both batters had a substantial dip in performance over the weekend. Neither recorded a hit, going a combined 0 for 20 in the series. The pair did earn six walks for a .231 on-base percentage, but that still represents a decrease for Milloy and Donihoo, whose season percentages are .579 and .484 respectively.
Although the lack of performance did not make a difference in this weekend’s results, a continued slump from Milloy and Donihoo could prove to be detrimental in the upcoming series against Alabama.
Offense comes from bottom of order
Although Milloy and Donihoo did not perform up to their usual standard, other batters far exceeded their usual performances. Jamison Brockenbrough went four for 10 on the weekend, including her first career home run. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos also hit a home run as part of her four for nine weekend, which also included a walk.
The performance of Brockenbrough and Koutsoyanopulos was crucial to the success of Tennessee. Brockenbrough’s hoe run was the winning run on Sunday, and Koutsoyanopulos added insurance runs with her home run. The two newcomers to the Tennessee team this season will need to continue their strong hitting in order for Tennessee’s winning streak to continue this weekend against the Crimson Tide.
