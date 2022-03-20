The No. 14 Tennessee softball team capped off its three-game home series with a 6-2 win over No. 10 Arkansas on Sunday. The Lady Vols broke away from the Razorbacks early and held on to the lead the entire game.
Tennessee’s (20-6, 3-2 SEC) dominant win came off of the hot hands of third baseman Zaida Puni who went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the second. The young sophomore talent was responsible for all of Tennessee's six runs.
“It’s always good to come out and get a victory on Sunday after those two tough losses on Friday and Saturday,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “ I think our team showed a lot of pride and wanted to defend our home field.”
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vol's final game of the series.
Tennessee sets the tempo early
The Lady Vols were able to push the pace offensively against the Razorbacks in the opening innings. Five of UT’s six runs came in the first two innings alone. The Lady Vols excelled at was finding a way on base.
The first inning saw various Lady Vols get aboard. Tennessee managed to load the bases with two outs, but it was unable to capitalize, leaving three runners stranded.
In the second inning, the opportunity again presented itself with two outs. After a quick pitching change by Arkansas, Puni blasted the first pitch she saw over in left center, clearing the bases.
“Honestly, I wasn't planning to hit it outside the park,” Puni said. “I just saw the pitch and was just trying to get a base hit but it ended going over.”
The Lady Vols' hot offense slowed down after the second inning with their only other run coming in the bottom of the sixth.
Lady Vols exploit Razorbacks' young pitching
Tennessee saw three different pitchers over the course of Sunday's game. The Razorbacks' sophomore starting pitcher Callie Turner was pulled after just one inning.
Turner was replaced by fellow sophomore Jenna Bloom who also found little success against the Lady Vols.
Bloom was pulled after seven pitches and was replaced by Arkansas’ SEC pitcher of the year Mary Haff in the fourth inning.
Haff was able to limit Tennessee offensively but the Razorbacks could never overcome Tennessee’s lead.
Edmoundson shines once again
One of the strongest additions to the Lady Vols' bullpen is Texas Tech transfer Erin Edmoundson. The left-handed pitcher has seen more and more playtime after Tennessee’s Aace Ashley Rodgers was put on day-to-day monitoring.
Edmoundson was doing it all. She was able to get the ball in play while also recording strikeouts frequently. Despite having a home run hit off her in the top of the sixth by Arkansas’ Danielle Gibson, she was unfazed and continued to work the zone and eventually finished out the game.
“She had my number all weekend,” Edmoundson said. “I just had to tip my hat to her on that, I think my team had given me a good enough of a lead and insurance runs that I was able to keep going and not feel the pressure. I think I learned from it and the next time I throw to her I'm going to go after it.”
Edmoundson recorded six strikeouts in her 13th win of the season.