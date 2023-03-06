No. 6 Tennessee continued its winning streak, sweeping their second tournament in a row. In their first home games of the year, the Lady Vols went a combined 45-1, winning three games by run rule. They extended their shutout streak to nine games before allowing a run against Belmont on Sunday night.
After a 17-0 win against Belmont on Friday, Tennessee defeated Appalachian State 8-0 and Jacksonville State 9-0. The Gamecocks and Bruins lost again on Sunday, falling 2-0 and 7-1 respectively.
Here are three takeaways from the weekend.
Despite ending shutout streak, pitching stays strong
Although the Lady Vols allowed one run in their win over Belmont on Sunday night, pitching still performed well in the win. The Tennessee staff allowed 11 hits across their five games and did not allow a run in the first 27 innings of play. In her third career start, Karlyn Pickens threw a perfect game.
“I just come into every game with a different outlook,” Pickens said after her start on Saturday. “It was a fun game and I just look at each pitch in front of me.”
Payton Gottshall threw 18 strikeouts in her eight innings of work this weekend, including a nine-batter streak of punchouts to open Sunday’s late game against the Belmont Bruins.
“Knowing that I have my defense back there allows me to work so much better,” Gottshall said after her outing on Saturday. “I just throw my stuff.”
Charli Orsini made her second appearance of the year on Friday, throwing two scoreless innings. Orsini’s parents visited from Australia this weekend and saw her pitch in college for the first time.
Milloy’s bat remains hot
Outfielder Kiki Milloy went 8 for 14 on the weekend, including four home runs. Although many of the Lady Vols batters went quiet on Sunday, Milloy did not, hitting a home run and scoring three runs batted in.
“It’s great being back home,” Milloy said after the win on Friday. “I love our fans. It’s always a great environment, seeing everyone. I know our fans love us being home. It’s always awesome.”
Milloy has a .500 average on the season with 10 home runs in the 17 Lady Vol games this season. She also has 23 RBIs so far this year. She has not been caught stealing yet, being successful on each of her 13 attempts.
However, the success she has had does not get into Milloy’s head.
“Once conference time comes, I just go in with the same mindset of going in and competing for my at-bats and getting my pitches that I need to be successful,” Milloy said.
Tennessee Tech up next for the Lady Vols
Tennessee will face Tennessee Tech at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in a midweek contest on Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles come into the matchup with a 1-15 record, with their lone win coming against the College of Charleston. Tennessee Tech is coming off an 0-5 performance at the Jane B. Moore Memorial Tournament, which was hosted by Auburn this weekend.
The leading batter for Tennessee Tech is Abby Shoulders, who enters Wednesday’s game with a .371 average and five RBIs. Gracelyn Woollen and Kaylan Cole are the only two pitchers who have appearances on the year. The two have a combined ERA of 9.93.
