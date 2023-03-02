Coming off its 5-0 weekend in Tampa, Florida, Tennessee will host its first games this year as part of the Tennessee Classic. The Lady Vols will play five games in the tournament, with Appalachian State, Jacksonville State and Belmont serving as the opposition.
The Lady Vols have proved successful in tournaments spreading the innings across their pitching staff, with five pitchers participating in the weekend-long shutout in Tampa. This skill will be tested further in the postseason, as teams are often forced to play four or five games over the course of three days. Although the quality of opponent may be higher during the NCAA tournament, early-season tournaments, such as this week’s Tennessee Classic can provide experience for those situations.
The offense also impressed last weekend, scoring 40 runs in the five meetings. Offensive performance will be vital to the success of the Lady Vols, and early-season tournaments are a good opportunity to try different combinations in the lineup. Last week, this was seen with head coach Karen Weekly moving Mackenzie Donihoo to the leadoff position in the order, a move that proved successful.
Here is a preview of each of Tennessee’s opponents this weekend.
Appalachian State
The Lady Vols have met the Mountaineers 10 times and have won on every occasion, most recently in 2013. Coming off a 5-4 midweek win against ETSU, Appalachian State are 9-3 on the season. Kayt Houston has played in all 12 games and leads the team with a .400 average, while the team as a total hits .268 and has hit eight home runs. The team has not been caught stealing yet, being successful on all nine attempts. The leading pitcher for the Mountaineers is Delani Buckner, who in her 22 innings pitched sports a 0.64 ERA. As a team, Appalachian State posts a 1.86 ERA entering the weekend.
Jacksonville State
The Gamecocks have played Tennessee six times and have won twice. The most recent meeting between the two schools came in 2017 in Knoxville where the Lady Vols bested Jacksonville State 3-2. Jacksonville State possesses a 10-4 record on the year after a 4-1 performance in Bowling Green at the WKU classic. Lindsey Richardson leads the Gamecocks in batting average with a .389 average and two home runs on the year, part of the team’s total of nine. Their leading pitcher, Kat Carter, boasts a 4-0 record with a 2.01 ERA. In total, Gamecocks pitchers have a 3.23 ERA, and pitchers have thrown six compete games.
Belmont
An in-state rival for Tennessee, Belmont has faced the Lady Vols 15 times but has never emerged victorious. The teams most recently met in 2016 where Tennessee won 16-0 in five innings. The Missouri Valley opponents arrive in Knoxville with a 9-3 record after splitting four games in Macon last weekend. The leading hitter for the Bruins is Kristen Green, who has a .368 average on the season with a home run. In the circle, Maya Johnson has pitched 41 innings with a 2.20 ERA and a WHIP of .93. As a staff, Belmont pitchers have an ERA of 3.14 and hold opponents to a batting average of .217.
All of Tennessee’s games will feature video coverage from SEC Network Plus, which can be viewed on the ESPN app and website. In addition, radio coverage will be handled by the Vol Network for every Lady Vol matchup across the weekend.
