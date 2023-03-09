No. 5 Tennessee will raise the curtain on the SEC season with a weekend series against Ole Miss. The Lady Vols have significant momentum coming out of their non-conference schedule so far, currently sporting a 17-1 record and on a 12-game winning streak.
Tennessee’s pitching currently leads the nation in ERA at .61. The staff has thrown 13 shutouts this year and has only allowed more than two runs once. Each of their three main starters, those being Ashley Rogers, Payton Gottshall and Karlyn Pickens, have an ERA and WHIP below one. As of Tuesday, Tennessee is second in Division I with a strikeout to walk ratio of 10.38.
Tennessee is strong at the plate as well. The team is hitting at a .371 clip with 22 home runs on the year. Kiki Milloy has stolen 15 bases and has not been thrown out all season. Mackenzie Donihoo leads the nation with twelve doubles. From both a team and individual standpoint, the offense for the Lady Vols has been stellar this year.
Ole Miss enters Knoxville with a 13-8 record on the year. The Rebels began the season with two weeks in Puerto Vallarta, coming away from Jalisco with a 6-4 record. Last weekend, the Rebels hosted the Ole Miss Classic, going 4-2 in the tournament. Ole Miss enters on a two-game losing streak after falling short in both of their Sunday games.
Head coach Karen Weekly says the Lady Vols will need to be especially strong when batting, as Ole Miss has a very deep pitching staff, including Oregon transfer Makenna Kliethermes.
“We had a chance to watch them down in Puerto Vallarta,” Weekly said. “We were in the same tournament. They’ve got some pretty deep pitching. They’ve got a transfer from Oregon who is got really good stuff. They’re a deep pitching staff. They can throw a lot of different looks at you. Our ability to adjust quickly is going to be key.”
Their leading pitcher is Aynslie Furbush, who enters the weekend with a 1.10 ERA in her 51 innings of work. She is also the only pitcher for Ole Miss who has met the minimum inning requirement with a WHIP under one. As a staff, the Rebels have a 1.81 ERA while opponents hit only .200 against them.
Although the team’s strength rests in its pitching, Ole Miss has some hitters who can do damage in their lineup. Their leading batter in terms of average is Mikayla Allee, who has started all 21 games for the Rebels and has a batting average of .404. Mya Stevenson is dangerous as a power hitter, with seven home runs on the year and a slugging percentage of .702. The team bats .288 on the year.
One place where the Lady Vols could take advantage of the Rebels is on the basepaths. Opponents have stolen 15 bases against Ole Miss on 18 attempts, good for a .833 rate. Considering that Tennessee has already stolen 44 bases and is successful 88% of the time, the Lady Vols can gain an edge by stealing bases. Ole Miss also has 11 fielding errors this season, which is another area Tennessee can exploit.
Meanwhile, the Rebels may struggle to steal bases. Tennessee catcher Giulia Koutsoyanopulos has thrown out four of the seven runners who have attempted to steal. In addition, Ole Miss is successful under 70% of the time.
The first conference series for both sides will begin Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.