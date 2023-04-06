After defeating Mercer 11-0 by the run rule, No. 5 Tennessee lost to No. 22 Baylor 1-0 in the second half of their doubleheader. Dariana Orme threw a one-hit shutout for Baylor to secure her team’s win.
Payton Gottshall started in the circle against Mercer and sent the Bears down in order. Kiki Milloy opened the bottom half of the inning with a walk before stealing second base. Milloy advanced to third base on a productive out from Lair Beautae and was driven in by a Mackenzie Donihoo sacrifice fly.
Bailey Ledvina walked on four pitches to open the second inning. Grace Prom also walked to give Mercer two runners on. Two consecutive outs by Gottshall ended the inning without a run scored. Zaida Puni reached on a base hit before Rylie West was hit by a pitch. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos reached on a fielder’s choice with West making the first out of the inning at second base. Katie Taylor walked to load the bases, and Milloy walked to drive in a run. Beautae hit a bases-clearing triple to drive in three runs, giving the Lady Vols a five-run advantage. Donihoo walked for a second baserunner and stole second base. Gibson plated both Beautae and Donihoo with a base hit.
Gottshall sent the Bears down in order once again in the third inning. West was hit once again to open the bottom half of the inning. Pinch runner Brylee Mesusan was plated on a double from Taylor. Milloy walked, and Beautae drove both her and Taylor in with a three-run home run into left-center field.
Among several defensive changes, Nicola Simpson entered to pitch the fourth inning for Tennessee. Mesusan was able to knock a two-run single, but a groundout ended the inning. Simpson concluded the combined no-hitter in the fifth inning to give Tennessee a run-rule victory.
Ashley Rogers started the second game of the day against Baylor. McKenzie Wilson opened the game with a leadoff double and was driven in by Sydney Collazos. Milloy walked and stole second base but was stranded after three consecutive outs.
Rogers sent the Bears down in order. Three outs in play kept the Lady Vols out of the run and hit column.
Baylor went down in order again in the third inning. Taylor reached on a one-out base hit, but two consecutive strikeouts ended the inning without any runs for Tennessee. Both sides went down in order in the fourth inning.
Rogers recorded three consecutive outs in the fifth inning. West reached on an error to open the bottom half of the inning. Mesusan, who pinch ran for West, reached second base on a productive out from Koutsoyanopulos. A Jamison Brockenbrough groundout advanced Mesusan to third base, but she was stranded there after a flyout.
Taylor Strain began the sixth inning with a single into right field. Shaylon Govan was hit by a pitch with two outs in the inning, but a fielder’s choice ended the inning without a blemish for the Tennessee defense. Tennessee made three straight outs in the bottom of the inning.
Kaci West reached base with two outs after being hit by a pitch from Rogers. Rogers responded by forcing a groundout to hold the Bears scoreless. Tennessee went down in order once again, finishing a one-hit performance in the circle for Orme.
Despite the loss, head coach Karen Weekly was happy with the three-hit performance of Rogers.
“[Rogers] gave us a chance to win,” Weekly said. “[Baylor] got two of their hits back-to-back and that was the difference.”
Weekly articulated her message to her hitters as they went through their struggle against Orme.
“Get fascinated, not frustrated,” Weekly said. “I just felt like we were thinking too much, and there is a certain point where you just have to put your barrel on the ball.”
The Lady Vols will face Baylor first on Friday before a second game against Mercer.
