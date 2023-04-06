On their weekend off from SEC play, the Lady Vols (29-3, 10-2 SEC) will meet Baylor and Mercer in the Tennessee Invitational. The Lady Vols will play each team once on both Thursday and Friday for a total of four games on the weekend.
Last weekend, Tennessee took two out of three games against Texas A&M. Head coach Karen Weekly was very happy with how the Lady Vols responded on Sunday to a 3-1 defeat on Saturday.
“I was happy with the way we bounced back,” Weekly said. “Obviously, on Saturday, we just got in a rut and stayed there the whole game, but it’s a good learning lesson. We could have come back on Sunday and not gotten ourselves out of it, but I think they came together, talked about some different things we needed to do and accomplished their goal on Sunday.”
Weekly also was proud of her pitching depth outside of the main rotation of Ashley Rogers, Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall
“Saturday, I didn’t think Karlyn was trusting her stuff like I wanted her to, and a good time came up to go for some ground balls, and [Nicola Simpson] is the perfect person for that,” Weekly said. “It goes beyond the three, but you do feel really good that if somebody starts off struggling or just has a hard time finding it, then we’ve got a lot of options.”
Baylor (27-9) currently has the honor of being the only team to beat No. 1 Oklahoma, doing so in a home out-of-conference tournament in February. Although the Bears opened conference play by being swept by Oklahoma State, they rebounded to win their series against Kansas on the weekend.
Baylor has stolen 60 bases on 68 attempts this season, good for an 88% success rate. Weekly believes that the speed of the Bears will be a challenge for the Lady Vols in their matchups.
“Baylor has a really good speed game,” Weekly said. “They do a lot of things to surprise you and catch your defense off balance and out of position. That’s been a big focus for our work this week.”
Mercer (12-24) had a difficult out-of-conference schedule leading to their current record. A sweep of Chattanooga on the weekend led to the Bears returning to .500 in their conference schedule. Immediately ahead of their trip to Knoxville, Mercer fell to Georgia Tech 11-3 in a midweek contest.
Their most dangerous hitter is Rebeca Laudino, who has a batting average of .398 this season. Laudino has also plated 13 runners on the year and stolen 13 bases. Weekly was complimentary of Laudino’s performance.
“[Mercer has] a really good leadoff hitter who can do a lot of things,” Weekly said. “The kids in the middle of the order, if you leave it over the plate, they’re going to make you pay.”
Weekly is hopeful that the weather will not be prohibitive to playing each of the four scheduled games.
“It’s going to be a tough weekend, and I just hope we get the games in,” Weekly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.